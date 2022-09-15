Scienjoy Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022 Revenues up 28.8% Year Over Year

Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income up 35.6% Year Over Year

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”, or “We”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total net revenues increased by 28.8% to RMB506.5 million ( US$75.6 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB393.2 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2021. Gross profit increased by 16.5% to RMB93.2 million ( US$13.9 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB79.9 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2021. Net income was RMB67.4 million ( US$10.1 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to RMB92.1 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the three months ended , compared to in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income increased by 35.6% to RMB61.2 million ( US$9.1 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB45.1 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2021. Total paying users increased by 3.9% to 268,772 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 258,799 in the same period of 2021.

from 258,799 in the same period of 2021. Total number of active broadcasters was 47,990 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to 70,651 in the same period of 2021.

First Half 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total net revenues increased by 27.9% to RMB 970.0 million ( US$144.8 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB758.3 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2021. Gross profit increased by 29.7% to RMB207.6 million ( US$40.0 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB160.1 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin increased to 21.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 21.1% in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2021. Gross margin increased to 21.4% for the six months ended from 21.1% in the same period of 2021. Net income was RMB150.6 million ( US$22.5 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to RMB163.0 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the six months ended , compared to in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income increased by 8.0% to RMB138.9 million ( US$20.8 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB128.6 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2021. Total paying users were 445,753 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to 477,062 in the same period of 2021.

, compared to 477,062 in the same period of 2021. Total number of active broadcasters was 86,715 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to 202,359 in the same period of 2021.

, compared to 202,359 in the same period of 2021. As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had RMB175.4 million ( US$26.2 million ) in cash and cash equivalents, compared to RMB240.9 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, commented, “We are pleased with our outstanding financial performance for the second quarter of 2022. Despite the challenging macro environment, I am very proud of the efforts our team has made in achieving these results. The key drivers of these results were the supply of high-quality content through our integrated live streaming platforms and the strong execution of our strategic plan. Our engaging content and high-functioning live streaming platforms positioned us well in growing our business and achieving sustainable development goals. To further complement our business growth, the development of the metaverse project with the investment in virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence technologies remain our strategic priority. We believe building the metaverse will help us to seize the opportunity in the fast-evolving market and diversify our business model. We remain confident about our business fundamentals, strategic initiatives, and capabilities to build continued momentum toward our long-term growth objectives. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we will continue to provide our users with an engaging and immersive experience and attractive content as we continue to contribute to the success of Scienjoy and generate values for our shareholders in the long term.”

Mr. Denny Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Scienjoy, added, “We had solid financial results for the second quarter of 2022 with an increase of 28.8% in revenue and 35.6% in adjusted net income as compared to the same period of last year. The solid financial performance demonstrated our ability to attract and maintain our users through the increased high-quality content. We continued to drive Scienjoy forward by implementing strategic initiatives to enrich content offerings, leveraging our technological capabilities to improve users’ experience on our live streaming platforms, and actively exploring potential opportunities to scale our business. We intend to take decisive actions to improve our cost structure, optimize our investment in advanced technologies and build profound relationships with our users efficiently. We believe executing our key initiatives will consolidate our market position, grow our users’ bases, and generate long-term value. As we look to the second half of the year, we remain focused on growing our business, creating additional revenue streams, and making plans for our next phase of growth to fulfill the demand of users.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 28.8% to RMB506.5 million (US$75.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB393.2 million in the same period of 2021. This increase was driven by more quality content are provided through our integrated multiple live streaming platforms including Hongren platforms we acquired in January 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the number of paying user was 268,772, increased slightly by 4% from 258,799 paying user for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Our paying ratio increased from 3.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to 5.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Our average ARPPU increased by 25%, from RMB 1,497 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to RMB 1,876 for the for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Cost of revenues increased by 31.9% to RMB413.4 million (US$61.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB313.3 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to a 39%, or RMB105.2 million, year-over-year increase in the Company’s revenue sharing fees and content costs, which was consistent with the growth of the Company’s overall live streaming operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Gross profit increased by 16.5% to RMB93.2 million (US$13.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB79.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Total operating expenses increased by 9.8% to RMB37.5 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB34.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 69.5% to RMB452,000 (US$67,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB1.5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to fewer marketing activities.

for the three months ended from million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to fewer marketing activities. General and administrative expenses decreased by 0.9% to RMB15.4 million ( US$2.3 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB15.5 million in the same period of 2021.

) for the three months ended from RMB15.5 million in the same period of 2021. Research and development expenses increased by 31.3% to RMB18.3 million ( US$2.7 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB14.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to the Company had share based compensation of RMB2.2 million for the three months ended June 30 2022, no such expenses were incurred in the same period of 2021.

) for the three months ended from RMB14.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to the Company had share based compensation of for the three months ended 2022, no such expenses were incurred in the same period of 2021. Provision for doubtful accounts increased by 4.9% to RMB3.4 million (US$501,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB3.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Income from operations increased by 21.6% to RMB55.6 million (US$8.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB45.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration decreased by 82.9% to RMB6.1 million (US$903,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB35.3 million in the same period of 2021. Change in fair value of contingent consideration is derived from the Company’s reverse recapitalization with Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on May 7, 2020, acquisition of Beelive on August 10, 2020, and acquisition of Hongren on January 1, 2022 which involved payments of future contingent consideration upon the achievement of certain financial performance targets and specific market price levels. Earn out liabilities are recorded for the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration on the merger date. The fair value of the contingent consideration is re-measured at each reporting period, and the change in fair value is recognized as either income or expense.

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities decreased by 66.6% to RMB3.9 million (US$580,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2022from RMB11.6 million in the same period of 2021. The Company’s warrants assumed from the SPAC acquisition that has complex terms, such as a clause in which the warrant agreements contain a cash settlement provision whereby the holders could settle the warrants for cash upon a fundamental transaction that is considered outside of the control of management are considered to be a derivative that are recorded as a liability at fair value. The warrant derivative liability is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Change in fair value of investment decreased by 47.8% to RMB752,000 (US$112,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 1.4 million in the same period of 2021. Change in fair value of investment is primarily related to investment in marketable securities. In January 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienjoy Inc., purchased from Cross Wealth Investment Holding Limited, an entity related to two directors of the Company, 606,061 ordinary shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (“Goldenbridge”) for an aggregated consideration of US$2 million. Goldenbridge was formed as a special purpose acquisition company. The investment was classified as investment in marketable security, which is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Net income decreased by 26.8% to RMB67.4 million (US$10.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB92.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income increased by 35.6% to RMB61.2 million (US$9.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB45.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB1.75(US$0.26) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In comparison, basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB2.99 in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB1.58 (US$0.24) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB1.47 in the same period of 2021.

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 27.9% to RMB970.0 million (US$144.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB758.3 million in the same period of 2021. This increase was driven by more quality content are provided through our integrated multiple live streaming platforms including Weiliantong platforms we acquired in January 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the number of paying user was 445,753, decreased slightly by 7% from 477,062 paying user for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Our paying ratio increased from 3.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 4.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our average ARPPU increased by 36%, from RMB 1,574 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to RMB2,143 for the for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Cost of revenues increased by 27.4% to RMB762.3 million (US$113.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB598.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to a 34%, or RMB171.1 million, year-over-year increase in the Company’s revenue sharing fees and content costs, which was consistent with the growth of the Company’s overall live streaming operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Gross profit increased by 29.7% to RMB207.6 million (US$31.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB160.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Total operating expenses increased by 36.3% to RMB73.8 million (US$11.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB54.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 59.9% to RMB1.0 million (US$155,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB2.6 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to fewer marketing activities.

for the six months ended from million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to fewer marketing activities. General and administrative expenses increased by 41.5% to RMB34.5 million ( US$5.2million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB24.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily caused by more consulting and professional fees due to the expansion of the Company, higher employee salary and welfare and amortization of intangible assets.

) for the six months ended from RMB24.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily caused by more consulting and professional fees due to the expansion of the Company, higher employee salary and welfare and amortization of intangible assets. Research and development expenses increased by 49.4% to RMB35.1 million ( US$5.2 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB23.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to increased R&D headcounts and the Company had share based compensation of RMB4.1 million for the first half of 2022.

) for the six months ended from RMB23.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to increased R&D headcounts and the Company had share based compensation of for the first half of 2022. Provision for doubtful accounts for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by 15.1% to RMB3.1 million (US$462,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB3.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Income from operations increased by 26.4% to RMB133.9 million (US$20.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB105.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration decreased by 54.2% to RMB10.8 million (US$1.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022from RMB23.5 million in the same period of 2021. Change in fair value of contingent consideration is derived from the Company’s reverse recapitalization with Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on May 7, 2020, acquisition of Beelive on August 10, 2020, and acquisition of Hongren on January 1, 2022 which involved payments of future contingent consideration upon the achievement of certain financial performance targets and specific market price levels. Earn out liabilities are recorded for the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration on the merger date. The fair value of the contingent consideration is re-measured at each reporting period, and the change in fair value is recognized as either income or expense.

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities decreased by 22.8% to RMB8.4 million (US$1.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB10.9 million in the same period of 2021. The Company’s warrants assumed from the SPAC acquisition that has complex terms, such as a clause in which the warrant agreements contain a cash settlement provision whereby the holders could settle the warrants for cash upon a fundamental transaction that is considered outside of the control of management are considered to be a derivative that are recorded as a liability at fair value. The warrant derivative liability is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Change in fair value of investment decreased by 94.7% to RMB1.5 million (US$219,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 27.6 million in the same period of 2021. Change in fair value of investment is primarily related to investment in marketable securities. In January 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienjoy Inc., purchased from Cross Wealth Investment Holding Limited, an entity related to two directors of the Company, 606,061 ordinary shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (“Goldenbridge”) for an aggregated consideration of US$2 million. Goldenbridge was formed as a special purpose acquisition company. The investment was classified as investment in marketable security, which is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Net income decreased by 7.6% to RMB150.6 million (US$22.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB163.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income increased by 8.0% to RMB138.9 million (US$20.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from RMB128.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB4.06(US$0.61) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. In comparison, basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB5.32 in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB3.74 (US$0.56) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB4.19 in the same period of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB175.4 million (US$26.2 million), which represented a decrease of 27.2% from RMB240.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be in the range of RMB 400 million to RMB 428 million in the third quarter of 2022. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly with respect to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China and other markets around the world.

Recent Developments

On December 29, 2021, the Company has entered into an equity acquisition framework agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire 100% equity interest in Beijing Weiliantong Tech Co., Ltd (“Weiliantong”), which holds Hongle.tv, and 100% equity interest in Golden Shield Enterprises Limited (“Golden Shield“), which holds the NFT business for a total consideration of RMB280 million (approximately US$43.8 million). The objective of the Agreement is to support the Company’s strategic growth initiative of acquiring the top-tier online live streaming platform Hongle.tv and expanding the NFT business scope. The transaction was closed on January 1, 2022.

About Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Founded in 2011, Scienjoy is a leading mobile livestreaming platform in China, and its core mission is to build a livestreaming service ecosystem to delight and entertain users. With over 300 million registered users, Scienjoy currently operates five livestreaming platform brands, including Showself, Lehai, Haixiu, and BeeLive, which features both the Mifeng Chinese version and BeeLive International version, and Hongle.tv. Scienjoy uniquely combines a gamified business approach to livestreaming, in-depth knowledge of the livestreaming industry, and cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and big data, to create a unique user experience. Scienjoy is devoted to building a livestreaming Metaverse to provide users with the ultimate immersive experience, a social media network that transcends time and space, a digital community that spans virtual and physical reality, and a content-rich ecosystem. For more information, please visit http://ir.scienjoy.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income adjusted for change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liability and share based compensation. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with US GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled in U.S. dollars at that rate on June 30, 2022, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; the ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company’s profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 240,947 175,428 26,191 Accounts receivable, net 206,307 378,452 56,501 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 165,409 84,570 12,626 Amounts due from related parties 1,059 1,052 157 Investment in marketable security 38,789 39,655 5,920 Total current assets 652,511 679,157 101,395 Property and equipment, net 1,674 2,147 321 Intangible assets, net 235,870 422,484 63,075 Goodwill 92,069 172,781 25,796 Long term investment 101,727 177,324 26,474 Long term deposits and other assets 1,152 1,209 180 Deferred tax assets 4,352 4,273 638 Right of use assets – 11,158 1,666 Total non-current assets 436,844 791,376 118,150 TOTAL ASSETS 1,089,355 1,470,533 219,545 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 85,801 109,898 16,409 Accrued salary and employee benefits 24,533 12,229 1,826 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,181 5,022 750 Current portion of contingent consideration – earn-out liability 10,638 12,901 1,926 Warrant liabilities 10,324 2,210 330 Income tax payable 8,282 10,043 1,499 Deferred revenue 65,405 122,324 18,262 Lease liabilities-current – 4,597 686 Total current liabilities 221,164 279,224 41,688 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 58,746 61,945 9,248 Contingent consideration – earn-out liability – 6,822 1,018 Lease liabilities-non-current – 6,210 927 Total non-current liabilities 58,746 74,977 11,193 TOTAL LIABILITIES 279,910 354,201 52,881 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity* Ordinary share, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 28,219,583 Class A

ordinary shares and 2,625,058 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2021, 35,359,054 Class A ordinary shares and 2,925,058

Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022,

respectively* Class A ordinary shares 140,196 413,180 61,685 Class B ordinary shares 13,041 23,896 3,568 Shares to be issued 128,119 – – Statutory reserves 31,775 35,759 5,339 Retained earnings 479,199 626,115 93,477 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,115 17,681 2,640 Total shareholders’ equity 809,445 1,116,631 166,709 Non-controlling interests – (299) (45) Total equity 809,445 1,116,332 166,664 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,089,355 1,470,533 219,545

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Livestreaming – consumable virtual items revenue 378,930 495,429 73,966 733,166 940,768 140,453 Livestreaming – time based virtual items revenue 8,570 6,917 1,033 17,668 14,382 2,147 Technical services and others 5,726 4,182 624 7,423 14,823 2,213 Total revenues 393,226 506,528 75,623 758,257 969,973 144,813 Cost of revenues (313,297) (413,376) (61,715) (598,189) (762,345) (113,815) Gross profit 79,929 93,152 13,908 160,068 207,628 30,998 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (1,480) (452) (67) (2,584) (1,036) (155) General and administrative expenses (15,548) (15,406) (2,300) (24,395) (34,514) (5,153) Provision for doubtful accounts (3,197) (3,353) (501) (3,645) (3,094) (462) Research and development expenses (13,951) (18,313) (2,734) (23,514) (35,128) (5,244) Total operating expenses (34,176) (37,524) (5,602) (54,138) (73,772) (11,014) Income from operations 45,753 55,628 8,306 105,930 133,856 19,984 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 35,323 6,050 903 23,545 10,790 1,611 Change in fair value of warrants liability 11,632 3,883 580 10,854 8,382 1,251 Change in fair value of investment 1,440 752 112 27,608 1,464 219 Interest income 693 755 113 1,431 1,251 187 Interest expense (124) (13) (2) (241) (13) (2) Other income, net 102 26 4 102 86 13 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 53 (513) (77) (40) (453) (68) Income before income taxes 94,872 66,568 9,939 169,189 155,363 23,195 Income tax benefits (expenses) (2,819) 807 120 (6,178) (4,762) (711) Net income 92,053 67,375 10,059 163,011 150,601 22,484 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – (299) (45) – (299) (45) Net income attributable to the Company’s

shareholders 92,053 67,674 10,104 163,011 150,900 22,529 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income – foreign currency

translation adjustment 1,234 602 90 748 566 85 Comprehensive income 93,287 67,977 10,149 163,759 151,167 22,569 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interests – (299) (45) – (299) (45) Comprehensive income attributable to the

Company’s shareholders 93,287 68,276 10,194 163,759 151,466 22,614 Weighted average number of shares Basic 30,756,702 38,602,936 38,602,936 30,669,789 37,122,362 37,122,362 Diluted 30,756,702 38,602,936 38,602,936 30,669,789 37,122,362 37,122,362 Earnings per share Basic 2.99 1.75 0.26 5.32 4.06 0.61 Diluted 2.99 1.75 0.26 5.32 4.06 0.61

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 92,053 67,375 10,059 163,011 150,601 22,484 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 35,323 6,050 903 23,545 10,790 1,611 Change in fair value of warrants liability 11,632 3,883 580 10,854 8,382 1,251 Share based compensation – (3,711) (554) – (7,437) (1,144) Adjusted net income * 45,098 61,153 9,130 128,612 138,866 20,766 Adjusted net income per ordinary share* Basic 1.47 1.58 0.24 4.19 3.74 0.56 Diluted 1.47 1.58 0.24 4.19 3.74 0.56

“Adjusted net income” is defined as net income excluding change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liability and share based compensation.

