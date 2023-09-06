Scienjoy Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company’s Shareholders up 41.3% Year Over Year

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”, or “We”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading provider of live streaming and entertainment platforms, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total net revenues was RMB363.2 million ( US$50.1 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with RMB506.5 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the three months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2022. Gross profit was RMB50.4 million ( US$7.0 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with RMB93.2 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the three months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2022. Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders increased by 25.2% to RMB84.7 million ( US$11.7 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , from RMB67.7 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the three months ended , from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders increased by 41.3% to RMB86.8 million ( US$12.0 million ) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , from RMB61.5 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the three months ended , from in the same period of 2022. Total paying users was 210,673 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with 268,722 in the same period of 2022.

First Half 2023 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total net revenues was RMB667.4 million ( US$92.0 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with RMB970.0 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the six months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2022. Gross profit was RMB90.5 million ( US$12.5 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with RMB207.6 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the six months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2022. Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB81.6 million ( US$11.2 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with RMB150.9 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the six months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB92.0 million ( US$12.7 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with RMB139.2 million in the same period of 2022.





( ) for the six months ended , as compared with in the same period of 2022. Total paying users was 325,924 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , as compared with 445,753 in the same period of 2022.





325,924 for the six months ended , as compared with 445,753 in the same period of 2022. As of June 30, 2023 , the Company had RMB202.8 million ( US$28.0 million ) in cash and cash equivalents, which represented an increase of RMB27.5 million from RMB175.3 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, commented, “The rapid evolution of the Metaverse and AI technology is not only altering the landscape of online entertainment but reshaping the way we at Scienjoy see our future. The potential to immerse consumers in richer, more intelligent, and individualized experiences opens doors to boundless business horizons. Building on our earlier commitment, we’re now doubling down on crafting our distinct open Metaverse platform and ecosystem. With our recent strategic investment in DVCC TECHNOLOGY L.L.C (“DVCC”), Scienjoy is taking bold steps to embrace the metaverse revolution. This collaboration is a testament to our forward-looking vision and commitment to innovation. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, we are excited to usher in a new era of entertainment experiences. The “Dubai Verse Cup” project developed by DVCC is based on our SJ Verse platform and showcases our metaverse lifestyle. This partnership is just the beginning, and we’re eager to provide even more groundbreaking applications in the near future, further redefining how people connect and engage in the metaverse.”

Mr. Denny Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Scienjoy, added, “During the second quarter of 2023, we have seen a significant increase of 41.3% to RMB86.8 million (US$12.0 million) in adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders, despite a decrease in net revenues. The financial results underscore our unwavering profitability even within the context of a challenging macroeconomic landscape. We are monitoring the industry trends closely while honing our business strategies to seize growth opportunities and augment our revenue streams.

We remain focused on growing our live streaming business, making every effort to enhance our user engagement and expand virtual scenarios to optimize our platforms. The investment in DVCC is not only a strategic move, but also an investment in the future of entertainment. As we expand our footprint into the metaverse, we believe this venture aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. We’re excited about the potential synergies this collaboration brings to Scienjoy, as we capitalize on the evolving landscape of virtual experiences and interconnected platforms. Specifically, we will continue to invest in the development of our Metaverse platform and meanwhile expand our business on the global market. We have strong faith in the potential for our business growth as well as our value generation capacity.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues decreased to RMB363.2 million (US$50.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB506.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily caused by decrease of paying users and average ARPPU due to competitive landscape of China’s mobile live streaming market.

Cost of revenues decreased to RMB312.7 million (US$43.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB413.4 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a year-over-year decrease of RMB97.4 million, or 26.2%, in the Company’s revenue sharing fees and content costs, which was in line with the decrease of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to fewer marketing activities.

Gross profit decreased to RMB50.4 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB93.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB38.9 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB37.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to RMB257,000 (US$35,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB452,000 in the same period of 2022, primarily due to fewer marketing activities.





for the three months ended from in the same period of 2022, primarily due to fewer marketing activities. General and administrative expenses increased to RMB19.1 million (US2.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB15.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily caused by increase of RMB3.9 million in share based compensa tion





(US2.6 million) for the three months ended from in the same period of 2022, primarily caused by increase of in share based compensa Research and development expenses amounted to RMB18.1 million ( US$2.5 million ) and RMB18.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.





( ) and for the three months ended and 2022. Provision for doubtful accounts decreased to RMB1.4 million (US$189,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB3.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Income from operations decreased to RMB11.5 million (US$1.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB55.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration decreased to a gain of RMB2.5 million (US$350,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB6.1 million in the same period of 2022. Change in fair value of contingent consideration is derived from acquisition of Beelive on August 10, 2020, and acquisition of Hongle on January 1, 2022 which involved payments of future contingent consideration upon the achievement of certain financial performance targets and specific market price levels. Earn out liabilities are recorded for the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration on the merger date. The fair value of the contingent consideration is re-measured at each reporting period, and the change in fair value is recognized as either income or expense.

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities decreased to a gain of RMB2.1 million (US$288,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB3.9 million in the same period of 2022. The Company’s warrants assumed from the SPAC acquisition that has complex terms, such as a clause in which the warrant agreements contain a cash settlement provision whereby the holders could settle the warrants for cash upon a fundamental transaction that is considered outside of the control of management are considered to be a derivative that are recorded as a liability at fair value. The warrant derivative liability is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Change in fair value of investment in marketable security increased to a gain of RMB63.6 million (US$8.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB406,000 in the same period of 2022. In January 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienjoy Inc., purchased from Cross Wealth Investment Holding Limited, an entity related to one directors of the Company, 606,061 ordinary shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (“Goldenbridge”) for an aggregated consideration of US$2 million. Goldenbridge was formed as a special purpose acquisition company, and completed a de-spac transaction on May 23, 2023 with its new ticker ” SDA” The investment was classified as investment in marketable security, which is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Investment loss amounted to a loss of RMB3.9 million (US$534,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared with an income of RMB346,000 in the same period of 2022. Investment loss was primary related to impairment of RMB3.8 million in investment in Beijing Dunengmaihuo Culture Media Co., Ltd. due to sluggish financial conditions and operating performances for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Investment income primarily resulted from the Company’s investment in Qingdao Sixiang Zhuohong Private Equity LP for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income increased to RMB84.9 million (US$11.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB67.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders increased to RMB84.7 million (US$11.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB67.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders increased to RMB86.8 million (US$12.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB61.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.09 (US$0.29) and RMB2.08 (US$0.29) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. In comparison, basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB1.75 in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB2.15 (US$0.30) and RMB2.13 (US$0.29) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB1.59 in the same period of 2022.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues decreased to RMB667.4 million (US$92.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB970.0 million in the same period of 2022, primarily caused by decrease of paying users and average ARPPU due to competitive landscape of China’s mobile live streaming market.

Cost of revenues decreased to RMB576.9 million (US$79.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB762.3 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a year-over-year decrease of RMB169.3 million, or 24.9%, in the Company’s revenue sharing fees and content costs, which was in line with the decrease of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Gross profit decreased to RMB90.5 million (US$12.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB207.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB74.1 million (US$10.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB73.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to RMB466,000 (US$64,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB1.0 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to fewer marketing activities.





for the six months ended from in the same period of 2022, primarily due to fewer marketing activities. General and administrative expenses increased to RMB36.5 million ( US$5.0 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB34.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily caused by increase of RMB3.3 million in share based compensation and RMB2.5 million decoration expenses, offset by decrease of RMB3.8 million in consulting and professional fees.





( ) for the six months ended from in the same period of 2022, primarily caused by increase of in share based compensation and decoration expenses, offset by decrease of in consulting and professional fees. Research and development expenses amounted to RMB34.9 million ( US$4.8 million ) and RMB35.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.





( ) and for the six months ended and 2022. Provision for doubtful accounts decreased to RMB2.2 million (US$308,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB3.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Income from operations decreased to RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB133.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration decreased to a loss of RMB2.0 million (US$273,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from a gain of RMB10.8 million in the same period of 2022. Change in fair value of contingent consideration is derived from acquisition of Beelive on August 10, 2020, and acquisition of Hongle on January 1, 2022 which involved payments of future contingent consideration upon the achievement of certain financial performance targets and specific market price levels. Earn out liabilities are recorded for the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration on the merger date. The fair value of the contingent consideration is re-measured at each reporting period, and the change in fair value is recognized as either income or expense.

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities decreased to a gain of RMB153,000 (US$21,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB8.4 million in the same period of 2022. The Company’s warrants assumed from the SPAC acquisition that has complex terms, such as a clause in which the warrant agreements contain a cash settlement provision whereby the holders could settle the warrants for cash upon a fundamental transaction that is considered outside of the control of management are considered to be a derivative that are recorded as a liability at fair value. The warrant derivative liability is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Change in fair value of investment in marketable security increased to a gain of RMB65.1 million (US$9.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB867,000 in the same period of 2022. In January 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienjoy Inc., purchased from Cross Wealth Investment Holding Limited, an entity related to one directors of the Company, 606,061 ordinary shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (“Goldenbridge”) for an aggregated consideration of US$2 million. Goldenbridge was formed as a special purpose acquisition company and completed a de-spac transaction on May 23, 2023 with its new ticker ” SDA”. The investment was classified as investment in marketable security, which is adjusted to its fair value at the end of each reporting period, with the change being recorded as other expense or gain.

Investment loss amounted to a loss of RMB4.1 million (US$564,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared with an income of RMB597,000 in the same period of 2022. Investment loss primary related to impairment of RMB3.8 million in investment in Beijing Dunengmaihuo Culture Media Co., Ltd. due to sluggish financial conditions and operating performances for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Investment income primarily resulted from the Company’s investment in Qingdao Sixiang Zhuohong Private Equity LP for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income decreased to RMB79.3 million (US$10.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB150.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders decreased to RMB81.6 million (US$11.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB150.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders decreased to RMB92.0 million (US$12.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from RMB139.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.02(US$0.28) and RMB2.01 (US$0.28) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. In comparison, basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB4.06 in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.28 (US$0.31) and RMB2.26 (US$0.31) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB3.75 in the same period of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had RMB202.8 million (US$28.0 million) in cash and cash equivalents, which represented an increase of RMB27.5 million from RMB175.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be in the range of RMB330 million to RMB360 million in the third quarter of 2023. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly with respect to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China and other markets around the world.

Recent Development

On September 6, 2023, the Company announced its strategic investment of US$3 million to acquire a 30% equity interest in DVCC TECHNOLOGY L.L.C, a Dubai-based metaverse company dedicated to transforming entertainment through innovation. This pivotal move signifies Scienjoy’s unwavering commitment to metamorphosing its business transformation strategy from mobile entertainment to metaverse lifestyle, catalyzed by global expansion starting from the dynamic Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

About Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Scienjoy Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is a pioneering Nasdaq-listed interactive entertainment leader. Driven by the vision of shaping a metaverse lifestyle, Scienjoy leverages AI-powered technology to create immersive experiences that resonate with global audiences, fostering meaningful connections and redefining entertainment. For more information, please visit http://ir.scienjoy.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income adjusted for change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liability and share based compensation. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with US GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled in U.S. dollars at that rate on June 30, 2023, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 175,292 202,760 27,962 Accounts receivable, net 316,657 255,101 35,179 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 115,170 95,373 13,153 Amounts due from related parties 1,115 63 9 Investment in marketable security 40,548 105,697 14,576 Total current assets 648,782 658,994 90,879 Property and equipment, net 2,735 2,303 318 Intangible assets, net 419,055 415,597 57,313 Goodwill 172,781 172,781 23,828 Long term investment 234,176 234,588 32,351 Long term deposits and other assets 953 955 132 Right-of-use assets-operating lease 19,209 15,725 2,169 Deferred tax assets 4,337 5,347 737 Total non-current assets 853,246 847,296 116,848 TOTAL ASSETS 1,502,028 1,506,290 207,727 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Bank loan 5,000 5,000 690 Accounts payable 116,251 57,236 7,892 Accrued salary and employee benefits 12,428 9,234 1,273 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,264 4,840 668 Contingent consideration – earn-out liability 4,336 6,314 871 Warrant liabilities 166 15 2 Income tax payable 13,531 10,399 1,434 Lease liabilities-operating lease -current 7,174 7,527 1,038 Deferred revenue 93,383 86,384 11,913 Total current liabilities 265,533 186,949 25,781 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 61,236 60,527 8,347 Lease liabilities-operating lease -non-current 12,773 8,874 1,224 Total non-current liabilities 74,009 69,401 9,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES 339,542 256,350 35,352 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Ordinary share, no par value, unlimited Class A ordinary shares and

Class B ordinary shares authorized, 36,684,668 Class A ordinary

shares and 2,925,058 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2022, respectively. 37,679,786 Class A ordinary

shares and 2,925,058 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2023, respectively* Class A ordinary shares 396,880 418,599 57,728 Class B ordinary shares 23,896 23,896 3,295 Shares to be issued 33,923 20,817 2,871 Treasury stocks (16,482) (16,482) (2,273) Statutory reserves 39,208 42,949 5,923 Retained earnings 665,099 742,944 102,457 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,070 17,572 2,423 Total shareholders’ equity 1,160,594 1,250,295 172,424 Non-controlling interests 1,892 (355) (49) Total equity 1,162,486 1,249,940 172,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,502,028 1,506,290 207,727

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Livestreaming – consumable

virtual items revenue 497,330 349,629 48,216 940,768 640,740 88,362 Livestreaming – time based

virtual items revenue 6,917 6,379 880 14,382 11,890 1,640 Technical services and others 2,281 7,143 985 14,823 14,812 2,042 Total revenues 506,528 363,151 50,081 969,973 667,442 92,044 Cost of revenues (413,376) (312,718) (43,126) (762,345) (576,913) (79,560) Gross profit 93,152 50,433 6,955 207,628 90,529 12,484 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (452) (257) (35) (1,036) (466) (64) General and administrative

expenses (15,406) (19,148) (2,641) (34,514) (36,457) (5,028) Provision for doubtful accounts (3,353) (1,369) (189) (3,094) (2,230) (308) Research and development

expenses (18,313) (18,135) (2,501) (35,128) (34,945) (4,819) Total operating expenses (37,524) (38,909) (5,366) (73,772) (74,098) (10,219) Income from operations 55,628 11,524 1,589 133,856 16,431 2,265 Change in fair value of

contingent consideration 6,050 2,540 350 10,790 (1,978) (273) Change in fair value of warrants

liability 3,883 2,085 288 8,382 153 21 Change in fair value of

investment 406 63,570 8,767 867 65,148 8,984 Investment income (loss) 346 (3,870) (534) 597 (4,088) (564) Interest income 755 745 103 1,251 1,182 163 Interest expense (13) (54) (7) (13) (87) (12) Other income, net 26 354 49 86 525 72 Foreign exchange gain (loss),

net (513) 1,454 201 (453) 1,421 196 Income before income taxes 66,568 78,348 10,806 155,363 78,707 10,852 Income tax benefits (expenses) 807 6,526 900 (4,762) 632 87 Net income 67,375 84,874 11,706 150,601 79,339 10,939 Less: net income (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling

interest (299) 138 19 (299) (2,247) (310) Net income attributable to the

Company’s shareholders 67,674 84,736 11,687 150,900 81,586 11,249 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income

(loss) – foreign currency

translation adjustment 602 (511) (70) 566 (498) (69) Comprehensive income 67,977 84,363 11,636 151,167 78,841 10,870 Less: comprehensive income

(loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests (299) 138 19 (299) (2,247) (310) Comprehensive income

attributable to the

Company’s shareholders 68,276 84,225 11,617 151,466 81,088 11,180 Weighted average number of

shares* Basic 38,602,936 40,447,415 40,447,415 37,122,362 40,447,415 40,447,415 Diluted 38,602,936 40,771,279 40,771,279 37,122,362 40,660,023 40,660,023 Earnings per share Basic 1.75 2.09 0.29 4.06 2.02 0.28 Diluted 1.75 2.08 0.29 4.06 2.01 0.28

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income attributable to the

Company’s shareholders 67,674 84,736 11,687 150,900 81,586 11,249 Less: Change in fair value of

contingent consideration 6,050 2,540 350 10,790 (1,978) (273) Change in fair value of warrants

liability 3,883 2,085 288 8,382 153 21 Share based compensation (3,711) (6,720) (927) (7,437) (8,613) (1,188) Adjusted net income

attributable to the

Company’s shareholders* 61,452 86,831 11,976 139,165 92,024 12,689 Adjusted net income

attributable to the

Company’s shareholders per ordinary share* Basic 1.59 2.15 0.30 3.75 2.28 0.31 Diluted 1.59 2.13 0.29 3.75 2.26 0.31

“Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders” is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders excluding change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liability and share based compensation. For more information, refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results” above.

