Scientists Declared This Model Has the ‘Perfect Figure’ On Earth & We Agree With Them

A female is always been appreciated for her beauty ,unlike men .They say that when we think of a woman , she is the most elegant yet strong character , made by almighty . But the thing , which should not be seen with the specks of judgement , although it’s always the hot topic of discussion among the men is, figure of a woman.

The score which till now , was considered as the perfect in the context of figure is 36-24-36. But, according to the researchers of University Of Texas, their calculation has concluded that the ideal figure of a woman is 38-24-35 .

Now , in case you are wondering how a woman with this figure looks likes? then have a look at the picture below:

She is Kelly Brooks , the model from England.

The stats ,reveals that (according to researchers ) the height of a female should be 5’5”. She should have a bust-waist-hip measurement as 99-63-91cm and the point to be noted here is , it all should be natural and not the surgical one.

There have been many heated arguments , many a times about the perfect body of a female. The fashion models , which we see are almost skinny and tall ,which just conflicts the study of the researchers . So this research has been a bitter dose to many females, especially , who are related to the fashion and modelling idustry.

The gorgeous Brooks , has revealed the fact , that many a times she has faced that comment of ‘plump’ by the scouts of the fashion industry. Also, it depends on the public , the type of promotion and figure , they watch . Who knows , the next time , we would be discussing some different stats.

As Kelly Brook is the perfect example for this figure , I guess , she must be raising the temperature, of all the figure curious males. (wink).

Let’s have a look at some pictures of the lovely lady:

#1

# 2

# 3







# 4

# 5

# 7

# 8

# 9

# 10

On this note , we end our topic with this video below, which will definitely help all to figure out the figure thing.

source