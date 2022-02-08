Score a massaging seat cushion on sale and spruce up your boring office chair

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $78: As of Feb. 4, the Belmint Seat Cushion Massager is on sale for $71.26 at Walmart, which is 72% off its usual cost. Working from home just got a lot more comfortable.

Comfort and ergonomics are everything when you’re working from home. But even the best office chair around isn’t always enough to keep you feeling energetic during the work day. Sometimes you need a little extra pep in your step, and for that, a seat cushion massager might do the trick.

The Belmint Seat Cushion Massager is on sale for $71.26 at Walmart. That’s $78 in savings on something you’ll likely use every day.

This massager sits atop your existing office chair (or couch cushion, or car seat). It’s equipped with three levels of vibration, a soothing heat function, and a built-in timer. Plus, you can use the remote to adjust the type of massage — shiatsu, rolling, or spot — and the position of the massage — upper, lower, or full back.

Credit: Belmint

