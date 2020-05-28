Score these stellar Sennheiser wireless earbuds for nearly 40 percent off: ‘Best of the best’

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Once you go wireless, you won’t go back. But there are so many cord-free earbuds available, how to choose? If you want something a little different from what the masses are sporting, check out this deal from one of the top brands in audio.

Amazon just slashed prices on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds to $187, or $113 off. That’s almost a 40 percent discount.

Quality above the rest

These earbuds turn out incredibly crisp sound and outstanding bass that’s fully customizable, thanks to the Sennheiser Smart Control app (use it with Androids and iPhones). And they get an amazing 12 hours of juice from just one charge.

“I’ve owned Google Pixel Buds, AirPods and B&O E8’s and none of them touch the sound quality of these,” writes a five-star reviewer. “I’ve been listening to these for over two hours at this point with no fatigue. I’m able to discern various instruments with high detail and clarity in various genres: Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, Classical, even some EDM.”

“The best of the best for sound,” raves another fan. “I’m crazy about listening to music. I love these wireless earbuds and they do a good job blocking ambient noise. They fit so well and have truly beautiful, full-range sound. Really, reeeeeeeeally nice, high-end earbuds.”

Perfect fit

While Apple AirPods are notorious for falling out of ears, the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds come with four different ear tips so you can see what works best for you.

“These sound great, fit great and maintain a reliable connection (I can leave my phone in one room and use them around the entire house,” added another shopper. “They connect quickly. I have had a few other pairs of expensive wireless earbuds (such as Erato Apollo) and these are the first I’ve had absolutely no issues with.”

Bottom line

At $300 down to $187, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a great deal for something so premium. They truly have everything you’d want, from cool looks and optimal comfort to unbelievable sound. Says a savvy shopper: “They deliver on all promises.”

