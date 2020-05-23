Score this Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for just $110—the lowest price around

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You’ve baked sourdough and put together countless jigsaw puzzles. Now what? One of the best ways to fight off boredom while hunkering down is with a stellar tablet. You’ll have access to shows, movies, games, books, magazines, songs, and more in a portable, lightweight device.

Luckily, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is on sale for just $110 at QVC, down from $264. It’s the cheapest price for this tablet on the internet right now—even Amazon doesn’t have it this low.

Vivid, speedy, compact

A great Apple iPad alternative, this compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. It features a lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory, which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

“After using this for a week, I am super impressed,” says a shopper. “The first two things I noticed were the speed and the display. Eight processors make this screaming fast. And the display is terrific—rivals the Apple iPads. Useful for most functions, and great as a second TV or for video calling.”

Endless entertainment

It seamlessly works with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of apps, games, and more. Just imagine watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag or playing Candy Crush wherever you want—whether that’s outside on a lounge chair or snuggled up in bed.

And go on, read a novel while you’re at it. “I am an avid reader and this is so easy on the eyes and the greater screen space is wonderful,” says a fan. “I was also amazed at the battery life—it’s good for a couple of days without charging.”

Bottom line

QVC has sweetened this already great deal with a few extra goodies, including a 32GB microSD card for expandability, free shipping, and four EasyPay payments of $27 (with no interest), if you don’t feel like plunking down $110 all at once. Grab this tablet while you can—and say goodbye to stir craziness and hello to a whole new world of fun.

