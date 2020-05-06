Scotch Oakburn signs on to JobKeeper after fee slash

coronavirus,

A decision by Launceston independent school Scotch Oakburn to reduce its school fees due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to the school applying for JobKeeper. The Northern Tasmanian school was the first in Tasmania and one of the first in the country to decide in March that it would put a stop to all physical classes and move completely online as a result of the pandemic. At that time, in March, principal Andy Muller said the school also made the decision to slash school fees for parents. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania School fees at Scotch Oakburn have been reduced by between 30 (Prep to Grade 3), 40 (grades 4-8) and 50 per cent (grades 9-12). “The decision to lower fees was made in March reflecting the reduction in services (for example reduced pastoral contact, no co-curricular program such as sports and excursions),” Mr Muller said. He said the school was keenly aware of its duty to its school community, to assist families during the pandemic as much as possible. Scotch Oakburn, an independent school, relies on school fees as income to function and fees account for about 60 per cent of the school’s income, with government funding from state and federal sources accounting for the rest. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Muller said this reduction in income meant that the school, although it has not stood down any staff, was able to apply for the federal government’s JobKeeper scheme. “Our goal is to do everything we can to ensure that all of our staff and all of our families remain with us through this crisis and we have unashamedly and diligently reviewed all support mechanisms to assist us achieve that goal,” Mr Muller said. “One aspect has been fee rebates that have been implemented independently of JobKeeper but has enabled us to join that program. “With more than 250 eligible employees reliant on our employment, it is our responsibility to review all assistance available for our community and act upon it.” Mr Muller said the decision to apply for JobKeeper was made independently and at a different time to the decision to cut fees. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/3d66824b-5f23-4dd4-9598-fb48d9594253.jpg/r0_168_5978_3546_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg