Scott Disick Checks Into Colorado Rehab After Urging From Kourtney Kardashian — Report

Scott Disick has reportedly suffered a relapse while in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. He allegedly checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to regain his sobriety.

Being in the coronavirus lockdown apparently led to Scott Disick, 36, having some of his past demons come back to haunt him. He reportedly checked himself into an Edwards, Colorado rehab facilty on Apr. 28, in a May 3 report by DailyMailTV and E! News. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to his reps to confirm the reports. While he has made trips to rehab in the past including a stints in 2014 and 2015, he seemed to have been doing better in the past few years with the support of girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, and keeping busy with his E! reality shows Flip It Like Disick and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

E! reports that Scott’s former partner and the mother of this three children Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was the one who urged him to seek help.”It’s true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help,” E!‘s source shares. “Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”

A source told DMTV that Scott is still having problems coping with the loss of his parents within a 3 month span in the mid 2010’s. His mom Bonnie died at age 63 after a long illness on Oct. 28, 2013. She passed in a Long Island, NY while Scott and then-partner Kourtney Kardashian were by her side. The only child was then blindsided in early Jan. 2014 when his father Jeffrey died, though Scott never revealed his dad’s cause of death.

“He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children (by Kourtney),” DMTV‘s source told the show. “He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn’t want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.”

The facility just opened in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DMTV reports that Scott was put into a COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival, confined to a private suite and doing his meetings via a remote camera. He was last photographed prior to his alleged rehab trip on Sat. Apr. 25, riding a bike along the shoreline in Malibu next to Sofia, who walked beside him.