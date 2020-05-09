Scott Disick Has An ‘Open Invitation’ To Celebrate Mother’s Day With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick’s stay in a Colorado rehab facility was cut short after a photo of him was leaked, however he reportedly has an open invitation to spend Mother’s Day with Kourtney and his kids.

Scott Disick could spend Mother’s Day with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, after his stint at a Colorado rehab facility was cut short. Scott checked out of the facility when a photo of him was leaked on the internet, and a source close to the family told HollywoodLife that Scott now has an “open invitation” to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10 with the Kardashian clan. “Scott has an open invitation to be with Kourtney and the kids on Mother’s Day but it will really depend on where Scott is at,” the source told HL. “Things are still undecided as far as treatment but if he is still in L.A. and in the right headspace to join Kourtney and the kids she will welcome him. Everyone in the family, including Kourtney, is giving Scott their full support right now.”

Although Scott’s rehab stint was cut short, it doesn’t mean his road to recovery has hit an end. In fact, another source close to Scott said that he plans to carry on his treatment, despite leaving the All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado. “He’s not giving up on getting help,” the source shared with HL. “He still wants to deal with everything that’s come up, but he may end up doing it privately at home.” Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer confirmed on May 4 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did check himself into rehab on April 28, but he had since left the facility after being photographed.

Not only did Scott have the support of the Kardashian clan, but his girlfriend Sofia Richie was also fully supportive of his decision to enter treatment. “Sofia loves Scott and she thought it was really brave of him to face his issues and reach out for help. She had talked with him about it in the past, but right now was the time Scott felt it was best to go since everybody was quarantined and he could take time out to focus on himself. She’s going to continue being there for him and she’s proud he’s working on himself,” a source told us.

They also added, “Being there for him is very important and she is going to make sure to take care of any needs and is more than happy to work with Kourtney, Kris [Jenner] and the rest of the family so Scott gets all the attention he needs. Sofia and Scott have been through a lot and now is the time that he needs her more than ever and she is not going to run away, she is going to be and has been there for him 100%.”