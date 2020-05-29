Scott Morrison gives the green light for a trans-Tasman travel bubble

A travel bubble with New Zealand can go ahead even if state borders remain closed, Scott Morrison said today.

The Prime Minister has been ‘regularly’ discussing resuming travel across the ditch with New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern in a move that would boost both countries’ economies and create jobs.

He said the plan will go ahead regardless of state borders which are in place in all jurisdictions except New South Wales and Victoria.

New Zealand could soon reopen its borders to Australian holidaymakers as part of a ‘trans-Tasman bubble’ (Pictured: Tourists in Queenstown, NZ)

This means that people from Sydney and Melbourne may be allowed to fly to New Zealand before they can get to Brisbane or Perth.

‘I hope in Sydney and Melbourne you can get to the states and territories and Auckland at the same time but we’ll see what happens,’ Mr Morrison said.

The Prime Minister said no date has been decided.

Australia’s Tourism Restart Taskforce wants the bubble to begin on July 1.

The group, made of nine leaders in the tourism industry, has submitted an ambitious plan to the government.

Both countries closed their borders to travellers in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated Pictured: Lake Pukaki, New Zealand

‘We are saying that New Zealand travel will commence on July 1 and from 10 September we will consider whether other bubbles can commence,’ said John Hart, the Chair of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Mr Hart said his timetable could only be realised if the health advice allows governments to remove restrictions.

Ms Ardern has suggested that the bubble is likely to be in place by September.

‘September is realistic, but I haven’t given specifics around what date precisely,’ Ms Ardern said on Thursday.

‘Needless to say, Prime Minister Morrison and I have been very, very keen to see us moving towards an opening up about borders as soon as it’s safe to do so.’