Scott Morrison’s direct plea to teachers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a direct plea to teachers to return to the classroom and join the “great heroes” of Australia including cleaners, supermarket workers, nurses and paramedics who are fighting COVID-19 simply by doing their jobs.

Warning parents the education of the nation’s children was “hanging in the balance”, he urged principals and teachers’ unions to hold talks on how classrooms could be made safe.

But he could be picking a major fight with unions despite his message of admiration for teachers, because many educators insist it is not fair to put them on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a televised message to parents and teachers, the Prime Minister has urged schools to work towards a return to face-to-face classes.

“As we confront these crises our nation currently faces, the health crisis of the virus, the economic crisis of the impact it is having on people’s livelihoods, there are people doing just amazing jobs, great heroes,’’ he said.

“Of course, in our health care system, our nurses and our doctors, our pathologists, the paramedics, right across the board, the cleaners in our hospitals all doing incredible work and we thank them for it.

“But there’s another group I want to talk about today, and that is our teachers. I want teachers to know from me, both as a parent and as a prime minister, just how appreciated you are and how important the job is that you’re doing right now and how much you are needed.”

But Mr Morrison added it was vital children did not become the silent victims of the COVID-19 crisis because they were denied an education.

“And at this time, as our nation fights this coronavirus, your role has become even more important. Your students and their families are relying on you more than ever. The education of our children hangs in the balance,’’ he said.

“During these times, many students will continue distance learning. It’s a choice that they may have, some more than others. But we know for some families and students this won’t be possible. And their education, what they learn, is at great risk of suffering this year. This will particularly be the case for families who are disadvantaged and on lower incomes.”

This week, infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon told news.com.au that teachers faced a greater COVID-19 risk from a supermarket than classrooms and urged teachers to return to classrooms with conditions, including excluding teachers over the age of 60 and pregnant women.

But a patchwork of arrangements has emerged with some states returning to school faster than other jurisdictions.

Political leaders in NSW and Victoria privately concede fears teachers would strike if they kept schools open were a major trigger for the decision to defy the medical advice that schools should remain open.

Despite a majority of states including NSW, Victoria and Queensland moving to distance learning, the Prime Minister has never wavered in his insistence that the medical advice maintains it is safe for schools to remain open.

In the Northern Territory students are being urged to return to school as normal for term two.

But the nation’s capital, Canberra, has proposed the most extreme restrictions and closed down the majority of schools. This has forced parents to drive to hubs where their children will be supervised outside of school hours by childcare workers they have never met. The location of the hubs has not been disclosed.

There will be no instruction from teachers and students will simply be supervised to do the same online learning they would do at home.

In South Australia, where the school attendance rate is much higher than in New South Wales and Victoria, students will be given the option to return to normal classes if they wish.

Mr Morrison said disadvantaged kids had the most to lose from the school shutdowns.

“It’s so important that children are able to keep physically going to school, particularly for these kids,’’ he said.

“The kids of workers with no suitable care arrangements at home to support their learning. It is even more essential for those vulnerable students who we know won’t get an education at home. It’s a sad reality, but we know it’s true and we need to face it.

“These children need you for our schools to remain open. They need you as our great teachers more than ever.

“We cannot allow a situation where parents are forced to choose between putting food on the table through their employment, to support their kids and their kids’ education.”

While the Prime Minister conceded the risk to children was low because they appeared much less likely to contract the virus, he accepted teachers had legitimate concerns about workplace safety.

“The expert medical advice throughout the coronavirus to date has not changed when it comes to the safety of children going to school. They have consistently advised that the risk remains very low,’’ he said.

“The issue in our schools relates to the safety, principally, of teachers. And we know that some teachers are in a high-risk category themselves and they need to be protected against; the workplace they are in need to protect them. We understand that.

“And it’s also true that some teachers will have their own caring responsibilities that will keep them away from the workplace. That is also understood, particularly in these times. Returning to a classroom may not be possible or safe for those teachers. We get that.

“Our nation is very grateful for the work that you’re doing as our teachers, and we need you more than ever. So let’s keep working together to ensure that we can be there for our kids, to keep them healthy, keep them safe, but to keep them learning.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister told Sky News that distance learning was no substitute for face-to-face classes.

“If online and distance learning was a better way of delivering education, then that’s what we’d do all the time,’’ he said.

“We wouldn’t have schools, we wouldn’t have all of that infrastructure and all of these sorts of things. Of course, teaching in the classroom, teaching face-to-face, teaching in that environment with kids together is a positive environment for children to learn.

“And I think, you know, this has got to be a high priority, particularly given the health advice and the risk of children.

He conceded that teachers’ unions remained a stumbling block but he was hopeful of a solution.

“When it comes to the health and workplace environment of teachers, well, there are some legitimate issues there that have been raised and which need to be addressed and that’s what the medical expert panel has been working with the national cabinet and myself on and there’ll be further discussions about that this week,’’ he said.

