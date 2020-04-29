Scott Perry Keeps Knicks General Manager Job for One More Year

Perry was hired in 2017 to be the team’s general manager after the departure of Phil Jackson as team president. At the time, Perry was the executive vice president for the Sacramento Kings, one of several front office positions he held before arriving in New York to work under the then-president, Steve Mills. But in the years since, Perry’s track record has been mixed. The Knicks are 67-163 since he took over as general manager, and the team has not signed a single marquee free agent, despite being in the country’s largest media market and projecting strong signals that it would do so. Mills left his position as president in February.