Seagate Signs Mitsumi Distribution to Penetrate PAN Africa

Mitsumi Distribution, one of the leading IT distributors in the Middle East and Africa, has announced that Seagate has signed Mitsumi as strategic distribution partner for PAN Africa. Under the accord, the leading distributor aims to further drive and promote Seagate`s complete range of storage solutions across PAN Africa.

According to IDC, the global datasphere will grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025. Seagate stores most of the world’s data, shipping over 400 Exabytes per year.

As the world adopts IT 4.0, customers and partners in Africa have massive data that needs real-time processing and action near where it is created – close to the edge of the network, away from the core.

Satyen Chokhsi, Business Unit Head, Mitsumi Distribution and Mohit Pandey, Sales Head (Middle East Africa & Turkey) Seagate

Seagate offers the best storage solutions – no matter the data size from petabyte to exabyte – at the best value with industry-leading capacity, firmware, and multi-core capabilities.

“We see a lot of growth opportunity in Africa and we aim to better serve customers’ data management challenges and address this growing demand in the African storage market. Seagate would like to leverage Mitsumi’s strong in-country presence in Africa region, regional distribution network and wide channel breadth, which is currently incomparable”, Mohit Pandey, Sales Head (Middle East Africa & Turkey) Seagate. Our partnership with Mitsumi bolsters Seagate’s offerings with better product availability in the region while strengthening our presence in Africa.”

Commenting on the partnership, Satyen Chokhsi, Business Unit Head, Mitsumi Distribution said, “Seagate is one of the leading mass data storage manufacturer and infrastructure solution provider in the world, with key focus on mid and large capacities. Data is fueling a smarter and more responsibly connected world and will continue to play an instrumental role across all business segments in Africa. As the African datasphere is growing at an unprecedented rate, Mitsumi is proud to be appointed as Seagate’s strategic distribution partner in Africa. Mitsumi’s partnership with Seagate clearly strengthens our portfolio and offering and is also in line with our Pan African expansion.

Mitsumi has 21 offices in Africa and recently opened eleven new logistics and sales offices in Ivory coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, DRC, Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon. Furthermore, Mitsumi will also have representative offices covering the whole Francophone African countries by the end of the year – to better serve and support the region.