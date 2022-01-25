#Seamless Webinar: Enabling eCommerce for Facebook Messenger and Instagram with ChatGenie

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ChatGenie and Messenger is sponsoring the February installment of Terrapinn’s Seamless Webinar Series.

The online event, scheduled for Feb. 10, will feature panel discussions on the theme “Enabling eCommerce for Facebook Messenger and Instagram with ChatGenie.”

Invited panelists will share their thoughts on the shift in consumer buying behavior brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and ways for businesses to take advantage of the booming social commerce space in the Philippines.

More specifically, discussions will explore the following topics:

How merchants heard about ChatGenie

How ChatGenie is helping their business operations

Importance of having sales channels in social media apps and other big platforms

ChatGenie CEO Ragde Falcis will be headlining the webinar. He will be joined by CK Santos, ChatGenie’s product development manager, and Lerizze Dizon, who is double hatted as the company’s senior business development manager and owner of Pyur Tea.

RocketCommerce CEO Marvin Rae Sandoval and Viviamo Inc. CEO and Owner Darlyn Ty-Nilo will round out the speaker lineup.

Target participants are small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large businesses, seeking to capitalize on the wave of eCommerce, including those from the food and beverage, insurance and retail industries.

The webinar will be broadcast live via Zoom after which it will be made available for viewing on demand on the Terrapinn website.

Register for the webinar at www.terrapinn.com/seamlesswebchatgenie.

