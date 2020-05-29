Jimmys Post

Sean Penn and Leila George cover up in face masks while working with his non-profit CORE in NYC 

Sean Penn and Leila George cover up in face masks while working with his non-profit CORE in NYC 

He has been working with his non-profit CORE to provide free COVID-19 tests across the country. 

And Sean Penn, 59, was joined by his girlfriend Leila George, 28, in New York City on Friday while visiting the organization’s staff. 

The couple was sure to cover up in black reusable face masks as required by the state when in public. 

Man in charge: Sean Penn, 59, was joined by his girlfriend Leila George, 28, in New York City on Friday while visiting volunteers at his non-profit CORE working to provide COVID-19 tests

Get to work: He seemed laser focused as he and Leila chatted with workers outside of the building

Get to work: He seemed laser focused as he and Leila chatted with workers outside of the building 

The Milk actor looked ready for work in grey utility pants, beige boots and a button-up chambray shirt. 

Though he didn’t initially have a mask on as he entered the building he was seen with one while interacting with CORE volunteers. 

Being extra prepared the actor had a small bottle of hand sanitizer strapped to his belt for easy access. 

He seemed laser focused as he and Leila chatted with workers outside of the building.  

Meanwhile, Leila looked equally as casual in a large black hoodie, black skinny jeans and black lace-up boots.

She also teamed her look with a green utility jacket around her waist and a reusable black mask. 

The actor has been dating Leila, the daughter of Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, since 2016. 

Penn and his non-profit organization, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) teamed up with Roots Community Health Center in San Jose, CA to provide free COVID-19 tests. 

By his side: The actor has been dating Leila, the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, since 2016

By his side: The actor has been dating Leila, the daughter of Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, since 2016 

The organization received $10m from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey earlier this month, according to an NBC report.   

Penn has set up free testing sites in San Jose and Los Angeles as well as Chicago and Oakland.

‘It seemed very sensible for us to relieve highly skilled first responders, in our case the Los Angeles Fire Department, from having to man these sites,’ he told Deadline earlier this year. 

Adding: ‘We were able to take their training at the directing of Mayor Garcetti, and be able to pass the training on to our staff and volunteers. Which meant that each site we picked up, 20-25 firefighters were able to get back to their emergency response duties in the city of Los Angeles.’ 

Making a difference: CORE received $10m from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey earlier this month, according to an NBC report

Making a difference: CORE received $10m from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey earlier this month, according to an NBC report 

New roles: Penn was last seen on the big screen in The Professor and the Madman last year, and he also played himself in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm earlier this year

New roles: Penn was last seen on the big screen in The Professor and the Madman last year, and he also played himself in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm earlier this year

Sean was last seen on the big screen in The Professor and the Madman last year, and he also played himself in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm earlier this year.

He also returns behind the camera as a director with his upcoming film Flag Day, which he also stars in.

The film, about a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter and bank robber, also stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Katheryn Winnick. 

Sean shares daughter Dylan, 29, and son Hopper, 26, with ex-wife Robin Wright. 

Source link

admin

Related News

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announce they have SEPARATED

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announce they have SEPARATED

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have announced their separation less than three years after getting married. The pair have been beset by rumors of marital

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry cradles her growing bump in a tight black tee

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry cradles her growing bump in a tight black tee

She is currently expecting her forth child and second with on and off boyfriend Chris Lopez.  But Kailyn Lowry was beaming as she showed off

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separate | PEOPLE.com Top Navigation Close View image Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separate After Almost 3 Years of Marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk shows off his muscular physique

Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk shows off his muscular physique

Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk, 49, shows off his muscular physique as he goes shirtless during solo run in LA By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *