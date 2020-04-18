Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization’s Testing Center

Sean Penn tilts his head back as he prepares to be given a coronavirus test at an outdoor testing facility on Friday (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.

Before you start wondering why Sean has access to a test while many people are still having trouble getting one… he has been working daily on the frontlines of the virus to set up testing centers around Los Angeles.

Sean and his organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) have sponsored several testing centers and he has been on-site helping for the past month.

In fact, Sean participated in a press conference that day with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who thanked the Oscar-winning actor for all of the work he is doing to fight COVID-19.

