Search and rescue: Caring for the homeless in a pandemic

news, local-news,

Kirsten Ritchie has been spending her early mornings driving around Launceston looking for people who need help. Kirsten is the one-woman force of nature behind Launceston Feeding the Homeless. She is usually preoccupied organising and cooking nightly barbecues of free food in Royal Park – but because of the pandemic, the barbecues have been cancelled. Almost all of the city’s homeless have now been housed in hotels for this period: helped into rooms by the state government, Anglicare, the Salvation Army, City Mission, CatholicCare and, of course, Kirsten. IN OTHER NEWS: But not all of them. Most of the people still out there, Kirsten says, are those who will probably always be homeless. They may have a serious drug addiction. They may have a truly corrosive mental health issue. They may have experienced the sort of life circumstances that lead one to choose to live on the street, no matter what. But they still need to eat and with winter fast-approaching – it’s only May, but you could make the argument it’s already here – they still need to be warm. When I join her at 7am on Friday, her car is loaded with stuff. There are blankets and sleeping bags and a Tupperware container filled with freshly-baked bacon and egg muffins. I clamber into the passenger seat of the big black ute – emblazoned with Launceston Feeding the Homeless stencils – and off we go. A lap through town, up the West Tamar Highway to the Tailrace car park, back across to Punchbowl Reserve, slowly past the cemetery, and then to Newstead. Kirsten goes to a different area every morning, and there are specific cars and people she’s looking for. She is in the habit of approaching random people in the street and asking if they’ve seen anybody along their walking route, or in their neighbourhood, who may be sleeping rough. Matching that with her observations, she has a good idea of who’s out there. But on this morning, we aren’t able to track down any of the specific individuals Kirsten is trying to find. At about 7.30am we come across a stationary white car in the back corner of the second car park at Punchbowl Reserve. It’s out of the way in this corner of Launceston that is rarely visited, now that parks are closed. We pull into a space, jump out, and Kirsten walks purposefully over to the front door, knocking on the window. The window winds down. “Hey, are you doing OK?” she asks the shivering woman inside. Kirsten doesn’t speak to her – or any of the vulnerable people she interacts with daily through her work – with an ounce of pity. She is kind but brisk, with an air of both competence and compassion. The woman, in her mid-forties, tells us she has been living out of her car for a month. She is a live-in carer for her parents, who are elderly with underlying health conditions. Because they are both at high risk of serious complications if they were to catch the coronavirus, the woman has been sleeping in her car and running errands for them during the day, with minimal interaction. She also likes to park by the river and read – a well-thumbed paperback with a colourful, sexy cover. The woman in the car doesn’t take Kirsten up on the offer of a bacon and egg muffin. But is she is very interested to hear about the possibility of accommodation? She tells us her legs are starting to ache and swell from being jammed into a sitting position inside her sedan for over a month. Kirsten takes down her details and is quickly on the phone with Nell, the site manager at the Cornwall Historic Hotel. She wakes Nell up. With the day’s glare already eviscerating the soft dawn light, it’s easy to forget it’s still only 7.40 in the morning. “Do you have a room for a single woman?” Kirsten asks. They do. She takes down the woman’s details so she can check up on her later. She also hands her a separate piece of paper with information about the hotel and how things are working lately, plus the name of her organisation’s Facebook page – Strike it out inc – Launceston feeding the homeless – the best way to get in contact with her. Then we leave the woman be, get back into the car, and continue searching for others who may need help. At the Cornwall Historic Hotel, things have been pretty different lately. Site manager Jonella Oblah – everyone calls her Nell – says 24 people are staying in the hotel at the moment, almost all of the people who would otherwise be homeless. Nell is a warm, smiling woman wearing a pretty scarf, and says she doesn’t mind being woken up now and again by Kirsten. “Bless her,” she said. “I think Launceston is very, very lucky to have somebody like Kirsten.” Many of her new guests can afford a hotel room right now because they are on Jobseeker payments – until recently called Newstart – from Centrelink. Formerly $40 a day, the payments have doubled, and the recipients can breathe a little easier. Some hostels and hotels won’t take people off the streets even when they can afford a room, saying they are not emergency accommodation providers. Nell says the Cornwall is always open to taking referrals, although they usually don’t have as many as right now. It’s been a time of mixed emotions for Nell. She only moved to Launceston in February, coming down from sunny Townsville to take over management of the Cornwall. The month before a pandemic that shuts down ordinary life is not the best time to start a new job in a new town. But she said it has allowed her to take a more active role in helping people, which is something she takes pleasure in. “I do enjoy interacting with the community in this way,” she said. “I have a bit of a passion for community services. They’re all just genuine people who … need a bit of a break. Need a hand up. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a junkie, or a drug-addicted, or homeless – everyone deserves to be treated like a human being.” “I think it’s just a case of, if you treat someone with courtesy and respect, the way you want to be treated, you won’t have any problems. I’ve actually had more problems with ‘normal'” – here she makes little air quotes with her index and middle fingers – “guests than with people off the street.” In the hotel’s kitchen, Peter Novak is keeping an eye on a steaming pot of boiling potatoes. Peter is homeless himself. He’s on the waiting list for public housing but the clock is ticking – his partner is expecting a baby in three weeks. Their room at the hotel is crammed with stuff ready to fill a unit. They are squeezed in along with all the supplies one must buy when one is planning to care for a tiny human in a matter of weeks, which must be stressful – but Peter is cheery and generous with his time. He has been accompanying Kirsten on her morning drives, except for this morning, because of a (non-virus related) health issue. And he’s taken over responsibility for keeping the hotel’s current crop of guests fed. “Today it’s potato and leek soup and a big pot of spaghetti bolognese,” he says. “I’ve got some big fish in the freezer that I have to deal with; all sorts. It just depends on what Kirsten brings me, and whatever I can find on special at the supermarket. We had mashed potato with onion and gravy and sausages the other day, then I also did a curried sausage one as well, because some people like flavour and some people just like a normal pub meal, so I’ve got to sort of cater for both. I’ve been helped a lot over the years; it’s my turn to do my bit.” Once Peter has finished cooking a set of meals, with ingredients dropped off by Kirsten via her network of donors, Nell drops them off at each hotel room that contains a person unable to cook for themselves. Peter met Kirsten through being an attendee of her nightly barbecues. He’s not the only homeless person she has helped who, in return, volunteered to help her with her many tasks. And he said, for him, the barbecues were as much about the social interaction as the meal. “There’s people that I know that are out there on the streets, but we don’t normally bump into each other every day,” he said. “But then I could get down there and the group got together and got to have a chat. “I’m finding it quite difficult to deal with this at the moment because we can’t get into groups and sit down and stuff like that.” My morning with Kirsten finishes up at her rented storage space in Newstead. You have to marvel at what she’s been able to conjure from thin air, after starting with nothing three-and-a-half years ago. Her latest project is portable sleeping pods to house the city’s homeless: after fundraising, she has ten, plus lockers, and two shipping containers to keep them in. All she needs is enough money for a fit-out: insulation, electrical, showers, ventilation, a portaloo, and security cameras; and she is well on her way with that goal, too. Inside the storage space, there is a little desk with a computer and a scattering of papers, but most of it is jam-packed with donations: food, furniture, clothing, blankets. Kirsten is a ceaselessly busy woman. While the barbecues are on hold, she is organising food deliveries and helping the people at the hotel with meal plans; teaching them how to cook. The day before I joined her on her drive, she had been trying to convince Telstra to donate mobile phones. With everything moving online, some homeless people simply can not contact service providers because there is no option of dropping into the office. She is also thinking about expanding her drives to outlying towns – Longford, Deloraine, and so on – and is hoping anybody who knows of someone sleeping rough anywhere in Tasmania will get in contact with her, so she can help them. She is so energetic in her efforts to help other people that you forget that she, too, has been affected by the pandemic. She spent about six months setting up a photography studio in town, which can’t go ahead. She had also started managing a cafe at the Tasmanian Eye Institute, and that has been put on hold. “I had plans set for [this year], and then the corona hit and they all went out the window,” she said. “I need to earn an income, you know what I mean? I can’t just keep going. And then anything extra would go into Strike It Out. But then – ” she laughed – “the corona hit! In the hotel’s kitchen, Peter Novak is keeping an eye on a steaming pot of boiling potatoes. Peter is homeless himself. He’s on the waiting list for public housing but the clock is ticking – his partner is expecting a baby in three weeks. Their room at the hotel is crammed with stuff ready to fill a unit. They are squeezed in along with all the supplies one must buy when one is planning to care for a tiny human in a matter of weeks, which must be stressful – but Peter is cheery and generous with his time. He has been accompanying Kirsten on her morning drives, except for this morning, because of a (non-virus related) health issue. And he’s taken over responsibility for keeping the hotel’s current crop of guests fed. “But we’ll get there.” GET THE NEWS IN YOUR INBOX WITH OUR EMAIL NEWSLETTERS:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/09d80033-2c45-4ee2-b5be-f8c9f1e6bfbc.jpg/r0_504_2448_1887_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg