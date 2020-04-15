Searching for Breakfast Recipes? Here’s How to Make Pancakes in Simple Steps
The best way to defeat the novel coronavirus is to stay at home and take all preventive measures. Being stuck at home can become a bit monotonous but there are many activities to keep yourself busy, and cooking is certainly a popular one.
Pancakes are one of the widely loved and easiest to make dishes. They are a great breakfast option.
Here a few steps following which you can have pancakes at home and enjoy your quarantine time.
Ingredients
· Milk (250 g)
· Eggs (2 or 3)
· All-purpose flour (250 g)
· Sugar (62 g)
· Baking powder (8 g)
Procedure
· Whisk dry and wet ingredients separately
· Take the eggs and milk in one container and whisk them. Melted unsalted butter can also be added
· In another container, mix in the dry ingredients of flour, sugar and baking powder
· Now, put wet ingredients into the dry mix and stir well
· Be careful, over stirring can result in flattened pancakes
· The consistency of the batter should have lumps before the frying process begins
· Heat a frying pan on medium heat. Grease the pan with vegetable oil or butter, or both · Once the pan is ready, scoop out a portion of the batter using a ladle and drop it on the pan
· Three or four pancakes can be fried together, depending on their size
· While they get ready, you can sprinkle chocolate chips or fruits or nuts of your choice on the pancakes
· Fry them till they turn golden brown. Flip once in a while when bubbles appear on the surface
· Once they aren’t doughy, take the pancakes out using a spatula on a plate
· Now, you can add honey and chocolate chips or fruits according to your liking
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,
Instagram,
Facebook,
Telegram,
TikTok and on
YouTube