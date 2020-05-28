Jimmys Post

Searing Supercut ‘Congratulates’ Trump, Fox On Spinning Coronavirus Into Oblivion

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday released a critical supercut to mark the grim moment the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus topped 100,000.

The montage featured clips of President Donald Trump, members of his administration, personalities on Fox News and others repeatedly hailing the White House’s response to the public health crisis.

Many, many, many critics, however, have described Trump’s fumbled handling of the pandemic as a catastrophe.

“100,000. Congratulations to President Trump on a true success story,” the Comedy Central show captioned the 83-second clip.

It concludes with Trump giving himself top marks for his handling of the crisis.

Check out the supercut here:

