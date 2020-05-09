Sebastian Stan Feels Like Winter Soldier Again in His Mask!





Sebastian Stan feels like he’s playing Winter Soldier (aka Bucky Barnes) again while wearing his new face mask!

The 39-year-old actor, who plays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask on Saturday (May 9).

“Well this feels weirdly familiar…” Sebastian captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

Sebastian will be reprising his role as the superhero in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Check out the most recent photos we have from the set of the show!

