Sebastian Stan Wears Protective Gloves During a Stroll in NYC

Fri, 01 May 2020 at 1:42 am

Sebastian Stan covers up with a raincoat while walking around the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday afternoon (April 29).

The 37-year-old Avengers actor was seen wearing protective gloves on his hands and he had a scarf ready to cover his face.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastian Stan

Sebastian‘s new movie Endings, Beginnings is now available to rent on all digital platforms. He stars in the film with Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan. Make sure to watch the fun clip of Sebastian and Shailene doing karaoke together!