Sebastian Yatra & Tini Stoessel Break Up After Almost a Year of Dating

Sebastian Yatra and Tini Stoessel have called it quits.

The 25-year-old Colombian singer and the 23-year-old Argentine actress/singer took to their Twitter accounts on Saturday (May 16) to announce that they are no longer together.

“We lived beautiful moments but sometimes things don’t go as we imagine them. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and we will always cherish the good memories in our heart. Thank you for giving us so much love,” Sebastian and Tini both wrote.

Sebastian and Tini first went public with their relationship back in July 2019. During their relationship, the artists collaborated on two songs – “Quiero Volver” and “Oye.”