Second Level Domain Policy: Anambra State Joins Advocacy for Data Protection – TechEconomy

Anambra State government, represented by the Anambra ICT Agency, has demonstrated its commitment as a major stakeholder in the adoption and implementation of the Nigerian Second Level Domain (N2LD) policy.

The government’s active participation was evident as it attended the June 2023 edition of webinars on the National second level domains, aimed at sensitizing and building the capacity of stakeholders involved in the implementation.

The webinar, which took place earlier today, witnessed a substantial turnout of over 90 stakeholders from various government institutions and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across the country.

The highlight of the event was a comprehensive presentation titled “Safeguarding Our Critical Data: A Comprehensive Approach to Data Protection,” delivered by Barrister Babatunde Bamigboye, the Head of Legal, Enforcement, and Regulations at the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

Barrister Bamigboye emphasized the critical role of Data Protection in the implementation of the 2LD policy and expressed the NDPB’s readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders within the ecosystem.

In his words, “Protecting critical data requires a multi-faceted approach that combines technical measures, robust policies, and a vigilant workforce.”

During the presentation, Barrister Bamigboye outlined a comprehensive approach to safeguarding critical data, incorporating both technical and organizational measures.

He emphasized that Data Protection is crucial for the success of the digital economy, national security, and fundamental human rights, the pillars upon which the 2LD policy rests.

He highlighted the immense value of critical data and its vulnerability to various threats, including hacking, data breaches, and unauthorized access.

Drawing attention to recent research on unauthorized access, where approximately 40,000 accounts were hacked which translates to a 90% success rate, he stressed the importance of proactive steps to protect critical data, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

To aid understanding of data privacy and protection, Barrister Bamigboye provided simple guidelines developed by the Bureau.

These include conducting risk assessments, implementing access controls, updating systems, backing up data, educating employees, monitoring networks, and establishing an incident response plan.

He urged organizations and government agencies to invest in educating and training employees on data protection best practices, as human error remains one of the leading causes of data breaches.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need for regular training sessions, accompanied by clear data security policies and procedures, to foster and strengthen a culture of data protection within organizations.

“Prioritizing data protection measures not only mitigates risks but also helps maintain the trust of partners and stakeholders in an increasingly data-driven world”. He maintained

In his welcome remarks, the Director-General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashif Inuwa Abdullahi, said that the goal of the webinar series is to educate MDAs and other key stakeholders on the importance of establishing and maintaining proper custody of government data and information.

He stressed that the centerpiece of the National Policy on the National Second Level Domain is the proper custody of government data and information.

The Director-General also highlighted the significance of effective data utilization for government institutions to achieve high performance, in addition to data protection and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

He mentioned that NITDA has developed a National Data Strategy to enable Federal Public Institutions to derive greater value from data.

“Ensuring improved safety and security of government data becomes crucial as the adoption and utilization of the 2LD increases”.

Finally, the Director-General urged attendees to spread the news of the adoption of the N2LD, emphasizing its potential to foster innovation in the provision of government digital services.

Mr. Adamu Auwal Gene, one of the participants, expressed his appreciation for the webinar, stating, “Quite a useful presentation. It refreshes my mind on some of the important ways to level up and keep the bad guys in check in terms of data protection.”

The active engagement of the Anambra State government and the dedication of stakeholders in advocating for data protection within the framework of the Second Level Domain policy exemplify a significant step towards a secure and robust digital ecosystem in Nigeria.







