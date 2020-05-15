Second outbreak on USS Roosevelt as five sailors test positive for the coronavirus

A second outbreak has reportedly hit the USS Theodore Roosevelt after at least five sailors test positive for the coronavirus.

According to The New York Times, one infected sailor had tested negative before reboarding the aircraft carrier, which is docked in Guam.

The sailor reportedly started experiencing symptoms of the virus and was removed from the ship immediately.

Four other crew members, who were in close proximity to the infected sailor, were also taken off the warship. Those four ended up testing positive for the virus. An additional 18 crew members were removed from the ship.

A Navy official claimed that the new cases may be the result of a testing issue rather than a renewed outbreak.

News of the second potential outbreak comes just two months after about 1,100 crew members on the ship tested positive for the virus. One crew member has died.

More than 4,000 crew members went ashore last month. While more than 2,000 are back on board, at least 1,000 are still testing positive for the virus and remain on land.

And the close to 700 crew members who had been protecting and running the Roosevelt and systems aboard have now moved into hotels and other facilities on the island for their quarantine.

When it’s time to return to the ship, boarding takes place in slow, meticulous waves. Wearing gloves and masks, the crew members climb onto sterile buses only after they’ve had two negative tests for the virus.

They are screened and checked when they get on the bus and again before they board the ship. And even a simple sniffle can get them turned back.

Those who had stayed on the ship did deep cleaning four times a day.

The first outbreak led to the firing of Capt Brett Crozier. He was relieved of his duties on April 2 after a letter he wrote to superiors urging them to respond more quickly to the coronavirus outbreak on board the aircraft carrier leaked to the press at the end of March.

Thomas Modly, who was the acting Navy secretary at the time, flew aboard the carrier and delivered a profanity-laced speech criticizing both the crew and Crozier. Within days, Modly resigned.

While questions still loom over whether he will be reinstated as Roosevelt’s captain, Crozier has taken up a temporary staff job with Naval Air Forces in San Diego, spokesperson Cmdr Ron Flanders confirmed Tuesday.

According to Flanders, Crozier will serve as special assistant to the Naval Air Forces Chief of Staff, Capt Max McCoy.

Late last month, the Navvy revealed that officials will conduct a wider investigation of circumstances surrounding the spread of the coronavirus aboard the Roosevelt, a move that delayed the decision on whether to reinstate Crozier.

There are more than 1.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US with at least 86,701 deaths

The investigation was announced by James E. McPherson, the acting Navy secretary, who said in a brief written statement that an initial inquiry was insufficient.

‘I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review,’ he said.

The outbreak was the most severe in the US military, which is seeking to balance a need to protect troops while also maintaining US defenses.

The broader probe is to examine communication and leadership actions in the Navy chain of command in the Pacific, to include events before the initial virus outbreak in late March, officials said.

The announcement of the investigation came days after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper declined to immediately endorse the Navy’s original investigation into the issue, which included a recommendation to reinstate Crozier.