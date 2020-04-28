Secret group of scientists and their billionaire backers are working on a ‘Manhattan Project’

Dr. Thomas J. Cahill, M.D., Ph.D. is the Founder and Managing Partner of Newpath Management, L.P. Dr. Cahill received both his M.D. and Ph.D. from Duke University. His Ph.D. work, with Professor Robert Lefkowitz (Nobel Laureate), focused on studying cellular receptors and their signaling to inform novel drug development and discovery.

Dr. Benjamin Cravatt, Ph.D. is a Professor of Chemistry at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California and a member of the National Academy of Sciences. He is a founder of Vividion Therapeutics, Abide Therapeutics, and ActiveX Biosciences. Considered a co-inventor of activity-based proteomics, Cravatt is a prominent figure in the field of chemical biology.

Dr. Lynn R. Goldman, M.D., M.S., M.P.H. is the Dean and Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Research Council Strategic Planning Group, and the NIH National Advisory Environmental Health Sciences Council.

Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D. is a Professor of Immunobiology at Yale University School of Medicine, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and a member of the National Academy of Medicine. She has discovered molecular mechanisms underlying innate and adaptive antiviral immunity and is a pioneer of novel vaccine strategies.

Dr. R. Scott Kemp, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Nuclear Security and Policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Kemp works on the scientific foundations of U.S. national security policy.

Dr. Michael Z. Lin, M.D., Ph.D. is Associate Professor of Neurobiology, Bioengineering, and Chemical and Systems Biology at Stanford University. A NIH Pioneer Award recipient, Dr. Lin develops proteinbased tools for molecular imaging and control of gene and viral therapy.

Dr. David Liu, Ph.D. is Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University, Vice-Chair of the Faculty at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. He is a founder of Beam Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Prime Medicine, Pairwise Plants, and Exo Therapeutics. Liu is a pioneer in chemical biology, protein engineering, and gene editing, and has developed technologies such as base editing and prime editing.

Dr. Michael Rosbash, Ph.D. is the 2017 Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, a Professor of Biology at Brandeis University, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. Rosbash is a pioneer of chronobiology, the study of how living systems sense and respond to time.

Dr. Stuart Schreiber, Ph.D. is a Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University and co-Founder of the Broad Institute. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and a founder of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, H3 Biomedicine and Jnana Therapeutics. Schreiber co-pioneered the field of chemical biology.

Dr. Edward Scolnick, M.D. is the former Head of Research and Development at Merck and a core investigator at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. While at Merck, Scolnick oversaw the development of 28 FDA-approved drugs and vaccines, including statins, HIV protease inhibitors, and Gardasil. He also made seminal discoveries on the nature of genes that cause cancer in humans before beginning his 22-year career at Merck.

Dr. Jonathan W. Simons, M.D. is the CEO and President of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Simons a molecular oncologist who previously was the Founding Director of the Winship NCI Cancer Center at Emory University, and currently co-directs the PCF-Veterans Administration Precision Oncology Program for Prostate Cancer.

Dr. Ramnik Xavier, M.D., Ph.D. is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, former Chief of Gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Director of Computational and Integrative Biology, MGH, and a core institute member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. He has discovered molecular mechanisms underlying innate and adaptive immunity, as well as causes of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and autoimmunity.