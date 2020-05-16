Secret Service Signs $179,000 Contract For Golf Carts At Trump Course This Summer

The Secret Service has signed a $179,000 contract to rent golf carts this summer in Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump has a golf resort.

The contract, reported Friday by The Washington Post, appeared this week in federal expense documents.

News of the expenditure follows revelations in the Post that the U.S. government has paid nearly $1 million to Trump businesses for room rental since he became president, largely for the Secret Service. Taxpayers have now paid for the equivalent of more than four years’ worth of nightly rentals at Trump properties, according to the Post, in what the newspaper termed an “unprecedented” business relationship between a president and the government he runs.

Trump, unlike other presidents, refused to divest from his businesses when he became commander in chief. That has raised ethical issues as Trump weighs what’s good for his wallet against what’s good for the public. Last week, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 neared 80,000, Trump touted a tweet from his golf course in Los Angeles, which urged people to reserve their tee times even amid the pandemic.