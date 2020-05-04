Secrets behind the long lost ‘Star Wars’ Saturday morning cartoon shows ‘Droids’ and ‘Ewoks’ revealed

[Editor’s note: A previous version of this story was published on Dec. 18, 2015.]

Thirty-five years ago, the Star Wars franchise had already conquered the multiplex and turned its attention to television. In the wake of 1983’s original trilogy-capping Return of the Jedi, George Lucas found a home for his far, far away galaxy on ABC. (Today, of course, both Star Wars and ABC are owned by the Walt Disney Company.) In November 1984, the network aired the made-for-TV movie The Ewok Adventure, also known as Caravan of Courage, which took place on Endor in between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Jedi. The following year, ABC premiered three new small-screen Star Wars adventures: an Ewok Adventure sequel called The Battle for Endor and two Saturday morning animated shows that served as prequels — but not those prequels — to the original trilogy: Droids and Ewoks.

Star Wars had attempted to find success on television before, of course, in the form of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, a doomed variety program that Lucas promptly disowned. The creator paid closer attention to these new TV productions, particularly the animated series. Droids would follow everyone’s favorite robot twosome, C-3PO (voiced, as always, by Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2, on their various adventures before the events of A New Hope. Ewoks, meanwhile, unfolded years before Luke and Leia showed up and enlisted the forest moon’s furry citizens to help blow up the second Death Star.

Both Droids and Ewoks premiered as part of ABC’s Saturday morning lineup on Sept. 7, 1985, but neither proved popular enough to carry the Star Wars torch forward. Droids lasted a single season, while Ewoks eked out a two-year run. Today, they’re both out of print — not to mention out of official galactic continuity. But the two shows did launch some notable careers, including Paul Dini, who was a key figure in the Ewoks writers’ room before going on to become one of the Emmy-winning creative forces behind some of TV’s all-time greatest animated series, including Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond. He also eventually found his way back to Star Wars decades later, contributing several scripts to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which just concluded its final season on Disney+.

Yahoo TV spoke with Dini in 2015 about launching the earliest Star Wars cartoon series, which characters that could (and couldn’t) appear on Ewoks and Droids, and the Ewok cameo he wanted to include in the Clone Wars animated series.

Yahoo Entertainment: Ewoks is among your earliest writing credits on an animated series. Was it always a dream of yours to write for Star Wars ?

Paul Dini: Oh, of course. I loved Star Wars; I saw the first movie when I was 18, and was a huge geek from that moment on. It was a great time to be at Lucasfilm in the mid-’80s; besides Star Wars, there was Indiana Jones and other tremendous movies being made. And [Pixar founder] John Lasseter was in the next building over animating blobs and squiggles and stuff. I would go over there and watch what he was doing, and knew it would be huge someday.

They were very generous with the artwork and props; you could check out early Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars concept paintings [from the archives] and display them in your office. I also had the Mummy case from Raiders of the Lost Ark outside my office, and the fertility idol as a paperweight on my desk. And being entrusted with the next phase of Star Wars was terrific. It was a challenge to go in and say, “Let’s make it the best show we can and give it its own energy and mythology.”

What was the guiding idea behind Star Wars’s next phase at that point?

George was coming off Return of the Jedi and had basically said he was done with Star Wars because he wanted to make different types of films. But they wanted to keep Star Wars alive in different forms through licensing, publishing and animation. Back then, Saturday morning television was really the only game in town for animation, so he [struck a deal] with ABC for two shows: Droids and Ewoks.

The series would be set in the Star Wars universe, but didn’t really have to tie into the main story. So there’d be no Luke, no Leia and no Empire to speak of. I think George looked at Droids as being the series that would interest older boys, and Ewoks was going to appeal to younger kids. He didn’t want to do basic Saturday morning stories, but at that point, nobody had really come along that could challenge what was being done in animated storytelling. It would be about another 10 years before that happened.