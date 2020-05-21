Sector-led response to COVID recovery

news, local-news,

Government responses and planning for COVID-19 recovery in the agricultural sector are being worked through by a specially formed Agricultural Coordination Group. A varied and wide selection of members from across the industry have been meeting since April to deal with the response, including key stakeholder groups across the agricultural supply chain, representatives from DPIPWE, the Department of State Growth and the Australian government. Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett said the group had met weekly, via teleconference. “It is a two-way information exchange on ideas and updates around topics like logistics, freight, food safety and workforce and labour,” he said. “The information fathered then helps inform Government policy responses.” Fruit and vegetable export group facilitator Ian Locke said the group recently discussed what should happen when government restrictions are relaxed, also, what markets will look like on the other side of COVID-19. “There has been a focus on workplace planning under COVID-19, and in the agricultural sector, that means workplaces having plans to ensure that, when people start going back to work, employees and work practices are safe,” Mr Locke said. “We have been going through draft policies which will be released [shortly], and businesses will need a COVID-19 safety plan written up and in operation.” Mr Locke said the ACG had so far been a successful collaboration. “It has had a common objective, to get the best possible outcomes for the agricultural sector in Tasmania.” To offer ideas or get information call AgriGrowth Tasmania: 1300292292

