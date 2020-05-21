Security force member injured at Naval base after gunman opened fire

Texas authorities have identified the suspect who opened fire on a naval air station Thursday morning before being shot dead by security forces as Daniel King (pictured)

FBI investigators said the shooting incident at a Texas naval air station Thursday morning was a ‘terror’ attack as authorities identify one suspect who was shot dead by base security and reveal they are on the hunt for a second culprit.

Daniel King, 37, allegedly drove through a checkpoint at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi with a stolen car.

He then crashed the vehicle into a barrier along Ocean Drive before trying to enter the base at the North Gate,’ investigators said.

Authorities said King opened fire near the North Gate entrance before being gunned down by base security.

According to KRIS TV, the gunman allegedly stole a woman’s black Ford Edge while she was filling her tank with gas at a station near Everhart and South Padre Island.

The FBI said on Twitter that the agency will be taking the lead on the investigation.

According to ABC, FBI investigators have already determined that the shooting ‘is terrorism related’.

The shooter was first reported near the base around 6.15am, prompting officials to immediately lock it down.

The Navy updated the public on Facebook with a warning: ‘If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures – remain indoors and away from windows.’

At the same time, Texas A&M University located nearby asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows.

A short time later, the shooter was ‘neutralized’, the US Navy Information Office said in statement.

No other details about King were immediately available, but local reports revealed he has family in the Corpus Christi area.

One security force member was injured during the incident, the Navy said.

According to the Navy Times, the sailor’s protective vest stopped the bullet. The sailor was hospitalized but is expected to be released within 24 hours.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base in 2019, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of US government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

According to the Navy, the facility is located on the Texas Gulf Coast approximately 220 miles from Houston.

The base employs more than 9,700 people full-time, including 1,900 active duty Navy and Marine personnel.

The Corpus Christi shooting comes just days after Attorney General William Barr linked Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a gunman who killed three sailors during a December 2019 attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, to al-Qaida.

Law enforcement officials discovered contacts between Alshamrani and operatives of al-Qaida after FBI technicians succeeded in breaking into two cellphones that had previously been locked and that the shooter, a Saudi Air Force officer, had tried to destroy before he was killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

‘We now have a clearer understanding of Alshamrani’s associations and activities in the years, months and days leading up to his attack,’ Barr said at a news conference on Tuesday.