SecurityScorecard Finds that Breaches More Frequently Reported on Fridays; Identifies Risk Mitigation Strategies

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today launched a new data report, “The CISO’s Playbook: Stay Ahead of Friday Breach Effects” as part of its Research & Insights Center, which features the latest information on cybersecurity trends and news from the company’s top data scientists and thought leaders.

Expect increased ransomware attacks in the coming years, many of which will likely occur during the weekend.

The report warns that entities can expect increased ransomware attacks in the coming years, many of which will likely occur during the weekend. As breach reporting has become widely required, entities should increase security vigilance on Saturdays and Sundays to improve their understanding of an unpredictable threat landscape. Key report findings include:

The multi-year data analysis revealed that breaches were reported more frequently on Fridays, with a statistically significant ‘Friday Effect’ in 2021

A spike of Sunday breach discoveries in 2019 serves as a cautious reminder that cyberattacks occur on any given day of the week

“Uncovering these cybersecurity trends and providing remediation strategies will help organizations accelerate their cyber resilience,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO of SecurityScorecard. “One of the most effective actions an organization can take to strengthen their cybersecurity posture is to regularly monitor their security ratings and those of their vendors.”

The report is part of a larger rollout of SecurityScorecard’s new Research & Insights Center. Customers will now have access to proprietary research that enables them to stay informed of the ever-evolving threat landscape so they can make faster, smarter decisions. The Center will be populated with industry and trend-specific reports that will help understand the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

“SecurityScorecard is committed to helping inform its users about threats and arming them with actionable insights that enable them to react quickly,” said Yampolskiy. “Our Research & Insights Center and exclusive research reports will serve as vital resources for anyone seeking well-researched, in-depth, and timely cybersecurity intelligence.”

To access the SecurityScorecard Research & Insights Center, visit securityscorecard.com/research.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

