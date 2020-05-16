See How Fans Are Reacting To Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult’s New Hulu Show ‘The Great’!

Posted on by

The Great has finally premiered on Hulu and the new show has been getting a ton of great reactions from fans on social media.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in the series, centered on Catherine The Great as she arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter.

“I didn’t know much about her. I knew the she-had-sex-with-a-horse propaganda,” Elle, 22, recently told Variety about the historical figure she portrays on screen. “That’s what I knew about her, which is extremely sad. But I came to learn that she’s this kind of feminist icon, and she brought enlightenment to Russia and brought female education and art and science, and really did amazing things.”

She adds that playing the empress, is “quite fun.”

“PSA. #TheGreat is probably the best thing to come out on Hulu in a whhhhiiiillllleeeee,” one fan wrote about the series while watching.

Another adds, “The first time I’m going to stream-cheat on anyone (and it’s my grandma) but I genuinely need to watch #TheGreat it’s so impossibly good.”

The Great is streaming on Hulu now!

Click inside for more reactions to “The Great” from fans…

Source link