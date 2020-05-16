See How Fans Are Reacting To Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult’s New Hulu Show ‘The Great’!

The Great has finally premiered on Hulu and the new show has been getting a ton of great reactions from fans on social media.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in the series, centered on Catherine The Great as she arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter.

“I didn’t know much about her. I knew the she-had-sex-with-a-horse propaganda,” Elle, 22, recently told Variety about the historical figure she portrays on screen. “That’s what I knew about her, which is extremely sad. But I came to learn that she’s this kind of feminist icon, and she brought enlightenment to Russia and brought female education and art and science, and really did amazing things.”

She adds that playing the empress, is “quite fun.”

“PSA. #TheGreat is probably the best thing to come out on Hulu in a whhhhiiiillllleeeee,” one fan wrote about the series while watching.

Another adds, “The first time I’m going to stream-cheat on anyone (and it’s my grandma) but I genuinely need to watch #TheGreat it’s so impossibly good.”

The Great is streaming on Hulu now!

Click inside for more reactions to “The Great” from fans…

PSA. #TheGreat is probably the best thing to come out on Hulu in a whhhhiiiillllleeeee — Keira Finnell (@KeiraFinnell) May 16, 2020

The first episode of #TheGreat ending with “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” *chef’s kiss* — Julianna Kearney (@juliannakearn) May 16, 2020

Nicholas Hoult excels in roles where he plays unstable characters. #TheGreat — Brother to the Night (@FinishYourShit) May 16, 2020

Marial is the Empress of Pep Talks#TheGreat — Ellys Carte Blanche 🦋🦋🦋 (@TVPartyPlanner) May 16, 2020

“Let it be known you are a lady on the inside, albeit a rather angry one” put it on my gravestone#thegreat — Cat Purcell🦄 (@thatcatpurcell) May 16, 2020

#thegreat on #Hulu So watching ep #5 & i can’t find the remote so I really feel the suspense the peeps behind the curtain are going for. Y’all did a great job. Call me & I’ll tell ya how great u are. I have been drinking in this binge watch. But still A++ — Giz Galore (@Gizmosgalore) May 16, 2020

72. #TheGreat is pretty great, tbh. Very Favourite-esque, with some wild gags and a gleefuly evil performance by Nicholas Hoult. Phoebe Fox also a scene-stealer. pic.twitter.com/7KKUmaxHnt — Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) May 16, 2020

#TheGreat on Hulu is AAAAAMAZING!!!! Elle Fanning slays in this role! My new fave show!!! Reminds me of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (my fave movie) I need mooooore lol — Neil Cain (@neilcain1234) May 16, 2020

#TheGreat has several black people and people of color in the cast and that was a very pleasant surprise — voyagetobisa (@VoyageToBisa) May 16, 2020

elle fanning and sebastian de souza’s catherine and leo’s chemistry is everything, why do they have to break my heart on the last episode like that? #TheGreat — elle fanning (@ellefanningzz) May 16, 2020

“They have bears. I may get one. They look cute”. I already love this show. #TheGreat — 𝕽𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕾𝖈𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@Rosemary1227) May 16, 2020

Still got about 4 eps to go but this series instantly stole my heart, it’s funny, it’s refreshing and it’s not afraid to be bold af, with a beyond talented cast, y’all did an absolutely fantastic job and you should be proud of it 😌✌ @TheGreatHulu #TheGreat — (TG spoilers!) dhawan!master appreciation blog (@dhawanmastr) May 15, 2020