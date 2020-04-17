See how Jane Fonda pulled a bait and switch on TikTok: “The future needs you. I need you.”
Jane Fonda has always been ahead of her time. From her women’s rights and anti-war advocacy of the ’60s to her groundbreaking workout videos of the ’80s, she isn’t afraid to stir the pot. Now, she’s using social media to help fight climate change.
Her TikTok debut starts out with classic leg lifts but then changes courses: “What I’d really like you to do is to work out with me for the planet,” she says. “There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency. So will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you. I need you.”
She then asks users to text ‘Jane’ to 877-877 for more info on her climate rallies. Sure, it’s a bait and switch, but it’s for a good cause.
Her plea has since inspired people to break out their old Jane Fonda videos. Can’t find yours? Best Buy is selling these DVDs for $10 each: Jane Fonda’s Original Workout, Jane Fonda’s New Workout, Jane Fonda’s Easy Going Workout, and Jane Fonda’s Lean Routine Workout.
And if you need something to wear for your next sweat session, keep scrolling for deals on leggings, tanks, and more (sorry, we passed on the leotards and leg warmers).
Made of heavyweight jersey, these high-rise seamless wonders are both cozy and flattering. Available in sizes XS-L, they have mesh panels and a subtle snakeskin print to up the cool factor.
This baby is just like the one you had 30 years ago. Available in sizes XS-L, the crewneck features a soft cotton weave and the iconic logo. Some things never go out of style.
You will want to live in these minimalist leggings made from smoothing compression jersey. Available in sizes S-L, they feature a flattering center seam and no waistband for ultimate comfort and a sleek look.
In subtle light pink, this racerback tank wicks away moisture and allows you to move freely. In sizes XS-XL.
Available in XXS-L, these lightweight leggings with paneled seams are as cool as they are flattering— they conform to your body in all the right places.
We found the perfect spring jacket: Made from eco-friendly recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight hoodie is available in sizes XS-XL.
You can do better than basic black leggings—these cropped versions feature pops of blue to spice things up. The mid-weight jersey cuties feature a compression waistband, too. In sizes XS/S, S/M, and M/L.
This classic ‘80s windbreaker comes in equally ‘80s colors like teal, purple, and crimson. We’re pretty sure Jane Fonda would approve. In sizes XS-L.
