See John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s loving tributes to late son Jett on what would have been his 28th birthday

Married actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston remembered their beloved son Jett on Monday, the day he would’ve been 28.

Sadly, Jett died in January 2009, when he was just 16, during a family vacation in the Bahamas. He hit his head on the bathtub while experiencing a seizure.

The messages from the actors were simple and heartbreaking.

Jett’s sister, Ella, who’s now 20, offered one as well, alongside a throwback photo of the family.

Travolta went much more in depth in 2014, when he explained during an interview reported on by the BBC that losing Jett had been “the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he said. “Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.”

At the time, Travolta credited the Church of Scientology with having helped me make it through the difficult period.

Preston, for her part, has spoken out in support of children like Jett, who have struggled with autism.

The couple welcomed a third child, son Benjamin, on Nov. 23, 2010.

In a 2011 interview with People, they called his birth “a new beginning” for a family that had been through so much.

“For us it’s been uplifting,” Travolta said. “He’s given the house a renewed spirit and purpose. He’s brought us a new beginning, and his presence has brought joy to all the people who have wanted the best for us.”

Of course, he emphasized that Jett’s spirit would always stay with them.

