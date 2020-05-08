See the Full Flower Moon, last supermoon of 2020, bloom in these stunning photos

May’s full moon, also known as the “Flower Moon,” dazzled skywatchers yesterday (May 7) as it lit up the spring night sky.

Earlier this week (May 5), the moon reached perigee, or the point in its object where it is closest to Earth, which made it appear even bigger and brighter in the sky. Because perigee was only two days before the full moon, NASA considers it a “supermoon.”  it refers to the fact that the full moon can appear up 7% bigger and 15% brighter than usual when the moon is slightly closer to Earth. 

