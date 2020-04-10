See the photos Lori Loughlin allegedly staged of her daughters on rowing machines to get them into college

Much has been made of photos prosecutors claim Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, staged of their daughters on rowing equipment to get them admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits — and we’re finally seeing them for the first time.

Within a 423-page document filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Massachusetts this week in response to the defense’s motion to dismiss the case are photos of Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Giannulli, 21, wearing workout clothes while posing on ERG machines, or indoor rowers. While their faces are blurred in the pictures, each is identified within the document.

Olivia Jade Giannulli posing on a rowing machine in 2017. (Image: The United States Attorneys Office, District of Massachusetts) More

Isabella Giannulli posing on a rowing machine in 2016. (Image: The United States Attorneys Office, District of Massachusetts) More

According to prosecutors for the college admissions scandal, the Full House actress, 55, and Giannulli, 56, started working with disgraced admissions expert William “Rick” Singer in the summer of 2015. Singer said he had a “game plan ready to go into motion” if Bella wanted to get into USC. The following year, Singer advised the couple he would “create a coxswain profile” for Bella — who was not a coxswain and did not row crew — and said, “[i]t would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.” Giannulli replied, “Fantastic. Will get all” and in September 2016 he emailed Singer the picture of Bella posing on the ergometer.

The photo of Isabella rowing was attached to an email sent from Mossimo to Rick Singer. (Screenshot: United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts) More

According to the filing, Giannulli was instructed to send $50,000 to Donna Heinel at USC Athletics. A month later, Singer emailed Giannulli and Loughlin a letter from USC indicating that Bella had been provisionally admitted into the school, based upon “records [that] indicate that [she has] the potential to make a significant contribution to the intercollegiate athletic program.”

Bella was formally accepted in March 2017 and Giannulli was instructed to pay a $200,000 contribution to Singer’s fake charity, prosecutors say. At that time, Giannulli advised his financial advisor to pay the invoice, writing in another document obtained during the FBI investigation, “Good news my [older] daughter is in [U]SC … bad [news] is I had to work the system.”

Four months later, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly began the process again for YouTube star Olivia Jade, who didn’t participate in the sport either and bragged about only going to college so she could party.

According to the prosecutors, Giannulli, copying Loughlin, emailed Singer a photo of the social media influencer pretending to row for an athletic profile falsely presented her as a coxswain for the L.A. Marina Club crew team. (There is no L.A. Marina Club crew team.) Singer had former USC soccer coach Laura Janke, who worked with Singer at the time, create the fake profile and at one point Janke emailed Singer to say she needed more info on Olivia Jade to “finish her resume and add a rowing club to her profile based off where she lives.” (That fake résumé claimed Olivia Jade was at rowing competitions when her social media pages had her at social events — like a high school formal.)