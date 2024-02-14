Segra + Unite Private Networks to Provide Increased Bandwidth to Local Customers During Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Segra + Unite Private Networks (Segra+UPN), a leading nationwide provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks announced today it will provide increased connectivity during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Segra+UPN will provide expanded bandwidth along the parade route throughout downtown Kansas City.

“We are excited to celebrate another Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, and to again deliver expanded connectivity to the area for our customers,” said Kevin T. Hart, chief executive officer of Segra+UPN. “The number of parade attendees is expected to reach well over one million, and our customers located in downtown Kansas City will need to support significantly more devices as masses of fans converge in the area. Just like last year, we are working with major carriers to deliver maximum bandwidth potential so our customers can keep operations running smoothly throughout the day. Our state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure in place across the city allows us to seamlessly upgrade bandwidth capacity , during this significant event.”

For more information about Segra+UPN’s recently expanded fiber network and portfolio of services, visit www.segra.com and www.uniteprivatenetworks.com

About Segra+UPN

Together, Segra and Unite Private Networks (UPN) own and operate a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 8,000 customers in close to 30 states, both companies combined have over 43,000 fiber route miles, and have been providing customer focused solutions for over 150 years. Segra and UPN have joined to form a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications, to accelerate growth in commercial fiber solutions. For more information, visit segra.com and upnfiber.com.

Media Contact:

Brandi Tubb

Brandi.tubb@upnfiber.com

816.550.1688

JSA

jsa_upn@jsa.net

1.866.695.3629

SOURCE Segra + Unite Private Networks

