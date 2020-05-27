Jimmys Post

‘Seinfeld’ anniversary: Take a quiz on the show’s unforgettable quotes, characters and other absurdities

‘Seinfeld’ anniversary: Take a quiz on the show’s unforgettable quotes, characters and other absurdities

Books have been written about the many weird, funny details that pack Seinfeld.

And by now, 30 years after the show premiered in its current form and nearly 31 years after The Seinfeld Chronicles debuted — without Elaine and with Kramer named Kessler — fans have seen a lot of it. It’s successful in reruns on cable and streaming on Hulu, and beginning in 2021, it’ll be available on Netflix, thanks to a deal reportedly worth more than $500 million.

Star Jerry Seinfeld, also a co-creator, writer and producer on his namesake show, has a theory about its popularity.

“I think it’s the type of show we don’t see that much anymore,” Seinfeld told USA Today in July 2019. “In my day, you had Cheers and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, Maude. There was always a big sitcom that everybody watched. There always seemed to be a sitcom that was a cultural focus. Entertainment has changed, and it’s not the staple. I think people like going back to that time when they remember, ‘Oh, we would all watch that show every week.’ It was a nice feeling.”

Now, see how many of the absurd details you remember about the TV staple with this 31-question quiz in honor of its anniversary on May 31 and… yada yada yada. Good luck!

Seinfeld is available to stream on Hulu.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Source link

admin

Related News

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Is this Stacey Hampton’s new man? Married At First Sight star cosies up to muscular tattooed male known only as Mick and wears his $40,000

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

Footy WAG Rebecca Judd debuts a surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail in Today show promotional picture – but her response after being called

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Sydney breakfast radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson were slammed by medical professionals on Monday after they allowed anti-vaxxer Pete Evans to express

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *