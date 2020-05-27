‘Seinfeld’ anniversary: Take a quiz on the show’s unforgettable quotes, characters and other absurdities

Books have been written about the many weird, funny details that pack Seinfeld.

And by now, 30 years after the show premiered in its current form and nearly 31 years after The Seinfeld Chronicles debuted — without Elaine and with Kramer named Kessler — fans have seen a lot of it. It’s successful in reruns on cable and streaming on Hulu, and beginning in 2021, it’ll be available on Netflix, thanks to a deal reportedly worth more than $500 million.

Star Jerry Seinfeld, also a co-creator, writer and producer on his namesake show, has a theory about its popularity.

“I think it’s the type of show we don’t see that much anymore,” Seinfeld told USA Today in July 2019. “In my day, you had Cheers and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, Maude. There was always a big sitcom that everybody watched. There always seemed to be a sitcom that was a cultural focus. Entertainment has changed, and it’s not the staple. I think people like going back to that time when they remember, ‘Oh, we would all watch that show every week.’ It was a nice feeling.”

Now, see how many of the absurd details you remember about the TV staple with this 31-question quiz in honor of its anniversary on May 31 and… yada yada yada. Good luck!

Seinfeld is available to stream on Hulu.

