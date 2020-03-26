Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus adopt puppies while they isolate at home

The stars took separately to their social media channels to introduce fans to their new additions. They’re the latest celebs to post about adopting or fostering at a time when many shelters are closing to the public because of Covid-19.

Gomez posted a video to her Instagram story of Daisy, her new puppy.

Cyrus is known for her love of animals, so it comes as no surprise that she has adopted a dog.

Cyrus made introductions during her daily Instagram Live show, telling fans she’d chosen the name “Bow,” short for “rainbow.”