Selena Gomez Buys Tom Petty’s Former Encino Mansion

Selena Gomez is the proud new owner of Tom Petty’s former Encino home. Variety reports that the pop superstar recently dropped $4.9 million for the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom megamansion, which spans an impressive 11,483 square feet. Situated on .87 acres, the home was custom-built by Petty, who died in 2017, and his first wife, Jane Benyo, in 1989 after an arsonist-set fire destroyed the Tudor-style mansion that originally stood in its place.

The house is perfect for a privacy-seeking celebrity like Gomez, as it is largely hidden from the street behind a long gated driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac. The palatially proportioned dwelling features multiple stories, and boasts an intriguing number of hidden passageways and secret panic rooms for extra security. Its skylight-topped main living room is anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that bursts through an upstairs balcony before stretching toward the home’s slanted ceiling. A sweeping staircase is tucked just behind the fireplace. A ground-floor kitchen with whitewashed brick and wood-beamed ceilings adds a rustic feel to the place.

A number of interconnected rooms on the first floor include a sunken media room with space for a drum set and a wet bar, a music studio, a family room, and a grand master suite. The second floor features a second master suite, a yoga studio, a massage room, a gym, a second kitchen, and several guest bedrooms.

Out back, a large pool dominates the space, with an outdoor kitchen and a picture-perfect covered loggia ideal for entertaining. Tall trees surround the backyard perimeter for even more ensured privacy.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer currently owns two other Los Angeles–area homes, including a $2.2 million residence in Studio City she bought in 2017 and a $1.7 million Woodland Hills home, where her mother and her stepfather currently live. She also previously owned a sprawling 10,016-square-foot mansion in Fort Worth, which she finally sold off in late 2018 for $2.7 million after it spent several years on the market.

