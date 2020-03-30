Selena Gomez Confesses That Ex The Weeknd Is On Her Quarantine Playlist On Instagram: See Pic

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram story to offer movie, music, and more recommendations to her devoted followers during quarantine and revealed that one of her preferred songs was by her former flame, The Weeknd!

Selena Gomez knows the best movies, music, and podcasts to get you through this quarantine! The “Dance Again” singer, 27, took to her Instagram story on March 30 and shared what she has been “watching, listening to and reading” while staying safe and inside during the COVID-19 outbreak. Sharing an image with her sweet little white dog, Selena’s intro message to her fans read, “Here are some things that I’ve been watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope this helps!!” While the first few slides focused on movies and TV shows, one of the very last pictures featured songs that Selena has been jamming to while cooped up inside. And one song looked particularly familiar!

The songstress included her ex, The Weeknd‘s, track “Snowchild” off of his 2020 album After Hours. The shoutout may come as a bit of a shock to fans, since Selena and The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, 30, dated for a number of months in 2017! After his first breakup with supermodel Bella Hadid, 22, The Weeknd and Selena started seeing each other romantically at the beginning of 2017. While they were notoriously private about their relationship, that didn’t stop them from making a few public appearances, like at the 2017 Met Gala! Unfortunately, by autumn the couple decided to call it quits. Only a few months later, The Weeknd was back together with Bella.

But it seems the remnants of Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship might just be in one of his songs from After Hours. Fans did quite a lot of digging after the album released in the early hours of March 20. They found, in their investigations, that “Save Your Tears” might just be about Selena! The song opens with the lyrics “I saw you dancing in a crowded room,” which sounded awfully familiar to fans. Soon, the connection was made that Selena’s own album, Rare, featured the track “Crowded Room,” which fans took as a total shoutout. “Hold up… is ‘save your tears’ about selena?!? ‘i saw you in a crowded room’ abel PLEASEEEE #AfterHours,” one fan tweeted.

Regardless if the song was about her or not, Selena appears to have an incredibly respectful outlook on her relationship with The Weeknd. Furthermore, Selena is no stranger to writing songs about exes, herself. A number of fans likened many of her songs from Rare to her tumultuous relationship with ex Justin Bieber. Now, it seems, Selena is ready to leave that part of her life behind her and only maintain positivity and respect moving forward.