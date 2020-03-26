Selena Gomez Dances In White, Satin Dress In Surprise Video For ‘Dance Again’ — Watch

Surprise! To help the fight against COVID-19 – and to raise spirits of fans everywhere — Selena Gomez dropped a new video that’ll certainly make you want to ‘Dance Again.’

New hair, who dis? It appears Selena Gomez thought every one of her fans stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine needed a pick-me-up on Mar. 26. So, the 27-year-old singer released the music video for her song “Dance Again,” and it’s sure to get Selenators to do precisely that. With her hair done up in curls, some boots that were made for walking, and a satin dress that was made for movin’, Selena leaves all her cares behind as she hits the dance floor. Her tight curls and the flashing stage lights might give some flashbacks to her 2009 “Naturally” video, but her new hair more gives off a “Jennifer Beals in Flashdance” vibe.

“Dance Again,” from her recent album Rare, is all about rediscovering your happiness after a “trauma,” and how it “Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again / With my emotions undressed, I’m going in with everything / To dance again /Feels so, feels so, feels so good.” Considering the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that’s affecting the world, Selena’s video has arrived at the perfect time. Plus, Selena’s new visual – and corresponding merch – will help those in need.

“A portion of the proceeds from Dance Again merchandise will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund,” reads the YouTube caption, with a link to the Selena Store, where fans can purchase “Dance Again” branded shirts. Now, Selenators can rock some brand new swag while they “dance again.”

In addition to donating a portion of merch sales, Selena has done her bit in helping stop the spread of coronavirus by partaking in the #SafeHands Challenge. In a PSA posted to her Instagram, the “Look At Her Now” singer demonstrated the proper way to wash your hands. “Everybody is saying that it’s 40 seconds long, which is technically as long as the ‘ABCs’ twice — who would have thought because I clearly wasn’t washing my hands the right way,” she said. “I know about the girls and the long nails…so, some of the tips that I’ve been given is that you want to do a little bit of this to get under your fingers,”

As for how Selena is handling the coronavirus crisis, she has admitted that she’s missing her friends. In a bittersweet Instagram post, Selena shared pictures of her alongside the singer-songwriter duo of Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. “Missing our nights [of] creating and dancing,” she captioned the post. Don’t worry. Selena and her friends will “dance again” soon.