Selena Gomez Gives Advice To Class of 2020 Graduates During #Graduation2020 Livestream





Selena Gomez gave an uplifting speech to the Class of 2020 during the #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 livestream.

The 27-year-old actress and singer gave the graduates hope after their own graduation ceremonies, proms and significant events were cancelled and what they can look forward to in life.

“When people ask me what I would tell my younger self, I always said, ‘Go ahead and do it.’ You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I know it’s not exactly how you imagined your graduation to look like,” Selena shared.

“I want to say it’s okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life,” she added. “It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us.”

Selena went on, “The amazing Oprah, like she said, you don’t become what you want not, you become what you believe. I think that really resonates as if you don’t believe in yourself, don’t expect others to believe in your abilities.”

Watch her full speech in the video below:

If you didn’t see, Selena will be hosting a new show for HBO Max. Get the details here!

Source link