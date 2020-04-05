Selena Gomez Is Calling This Dark Circle Correcter ‘The Bomb’

Selena Gomez once shared her morning skincare routine, and we found all of the products that you can buy today!

“I like to have a good morning regimen. I use my Clarisonic in the shower with the Clarisonic Sonic Radiance Skin Renewing Peel Wash [note: this product has been discontinued]. I do that maybe four or five times a week, so my skin has a chance to breathe before all the madness starts,” Selena once said.

“Dr. Dennis Gross Clinical Concentrate Radiance Booster on your cheekbones and around your eyes helps make you look alive. But what’s really great is First Aid Beauty’s Eye Duty Triple Remedy—if you get dark circles, it’s the sh*t. I’ll put it on, it feels all good and cold, go have a coffee, and that’s the bomb,” she added.

“The Biore Deep Cleansing Strips make me feel really accomplished when I do them, too—plus they work!” Selena added to Into the Gloss.

