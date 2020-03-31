Selena Gomez Looks Naturally Beautiful In New ‘Candid’ Pics While Revealing How She’s ‘Staying Positive’

Selena Gomez attempted to take a ‘cute/serious’ photo of herself cooking — instead, she ended up with silly (yet still cute) selfies! The singer also cheered up fans with lists of her favorite music, movies and more.

Selena Gomez, 27, tried to turn her time in the kitchen into a mini photo shoot — and the results were adorable! While fans didn’t get serious photos of chef Selena, they were instead blessed with photos of the “Rare” singer laughing and running towards the camera. She posted the candid pair of selfies to Instagram on March 30, writing, “Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy. 😏.”

Fans loved seeing Selena in her natural element. She looked cozy in comfy grey sweats with light makeup on, yet looked gorgeous as always! Earlier that day, Selena shared lists of music, movies, books and podcasts for fans to entertain themselves with, which she helpfully compiled into one long list in her post’s caption.

“Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you 💖,” she added. There was one suggestion among these mini lists, however, that caught fans’ eyes: The Weeknd’s new song, “Snowchild.” Yes, The Weeknd — as in the singer whom Selena famously dated and then split with in 2017! Of course, exes can be friends, but what made this shout-out even more interesting was the fact that many fans were convinced one of his new tracks, “Save Your Tears,” was about Selena. Keep in mind that the new song — along with the rest of The Weeknd’s album After Hours — just dropped on March 20. That was just 10 days before Selena decided to plug her ex’s new jam!

Before Selena’s cooking photo shoot, the singer caused quite the commotion on her Instagram after her account allegedly “liked” and then “unliked” two photos of her other ex, Justin Bieber, 26. They’ve long moved on since going their separate ways for good in early 2018, and so fans believed a hacker must’ve gotten ahold of Selena’s Instagram. Whatever happened, Selena’s not sweating the small stuff — as you can see by her “cheesy” smile above!