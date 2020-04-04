Selena Gomez Revealed That She’s Bipolar In A Recent Interview With Miley Cyrus.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus (Source: JStone / Shutterstock.com and DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Something every 2000s Disney channel lover would have dreamt of happening has happened, y’all! The crossover we all needed. Selena Gomez was on Miley Cyrus Instagram live show called Bright-Minded. The two Disney channel alumni talked about how they have been dealing with their emotions and feelings during the global pandemic.

One of the most important revelations was when Selena told Miley about finding out that she was bipolar. She also said that she had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression as well.

You know, I had gone to treatment a few times for anxiety and for depression, and for other stuff that I had been struggling with. Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America — McLean Hospital — and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar.

The Rare singer told Miley that knowing more information helps her and it doesn’t scare her anymore.

She further added that she has to sometimes feel her emotions and cry it out and then go back to her tools and ask herself where is it coming from? She also said that she was a big empath and absorb whatever energy that the people around her are feeling or the world is feeling.

While this is the first time Selena has spoken about her bipolar disorder, she has been open about her mental health. In 2017, she revealed that she had anxiety and depression.

We love Selena for being so brave and yet so positive about it. All our love and positive vibes to you!