Selena Gomez shares she has bipolar disorder

The two former Disney stars appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram show “Bright Minded,” where Gomez talked openly about her health.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez said. “And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

The two singers reconnected, they said, after Gomez left Cyrus a butterfly emoji in the comment section of an Instagram post.

“I’m just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” Cyrus recalled. “And that’s enough, connecting with people and letting them know that you’re there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough.”