Self Defense Products Market to increase by USD 743.17 million between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The self defense products market size is expected to grow by USD 743.17 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing personal safety concerns are notably driving the self-defense products market. However, factors such as the rise in fraudulent and counterfeit self-defense products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Folding knives, Tactical gloves, Pepper sprays, Stun guns, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the global self-defense products market, the offline distribution channel remains a prominent distribution channel. When it comes to personal safety, many consumers prefer tactile experience and fast availability of products. Pepper sprays, stun guns, and personal alarms are among the products available in brick-and-mortar businesses, which include specialized self-defense shops and sporting goods outlets. Furthermore, offline vendors benefit from local rules and age limitations, assuring responsible sales of self-defense equipment. In the US, retail chains such as Cabela and Bass Pro Shops offer a wide assortment of self-defense equipment, establishing a reliable platform for clients seeking personal protection solutions.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The self-defense products market in North America has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing apprehensions regarding personal safety and the demand for personal protection. This regional market encompasses a wide array of products, including pepper sprays, stun guns, personal alarms, and non-lethal weapons. Notable incidents and rising awareness of self-defense techniques have contributed to the growth of this regional market. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative self-defense products, such as smartphone apps capable of alerting authorities in emergencies. As personal security remains a paramount concern, the North American self-defense products market is anticipated to continue expanding in the forecast period, with consumers giving greater priority to their safety.

Company Insights

The self-defense products market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Axon Enterprise Inc., Buck Knives Inc., Defense Aerosol, Gerber Gear, Hesham Industrial Solutions, and Kiehberg.in, Mace Security International Inc., OBERON ALPHA, SABRE, Salt Supply LLC, SHENZHEN MEINOE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., SHYH SING ENTERPRISE CO. LTD., Unisafe Services, Victorinox AG, and Zaira Enterprises

