Self make-up vs Professional help: This make-up artist uses minimal make-up to make girls look stunning, every single day

Make-up is a huge part of most women’s daily routine, women wear make-up to feel confident, express themselves, conceal what they consider to be their flaws, to brighten up their tired faces and sometimes, just because! Make-up is meant to accentuate your features, not change your appearance, skin tone, eyebrows or be excessively caked up. These are all complete no-nos, and such garish make-up should most definitely be avoided. Unfortunately, make-up trends like contouring, drawn on eyebrows, excessive layering, unrealistic eyelashes, extreme use of colours, all these take away from one’s natural features and make you look excessive, and while this may do for a night out on the town or for a special occasion, wearing such heavy-duty make-up on the daily is extremely bad, both for your self esteem and your skin. One should feel as confident bare-faced as one does with make-up, and if bad acne or skin issues prevent you from going bare-faced, then we have the perfect basic make-up routine ideas for you. Russian makeup artist, Julia Ismailova’s client transformations on Instagram will change your outlook on make-up and most definitely your make-up routine. Unlike most dramatic makeovers, where one cannot recognise that the before picture is the same person as the after (thanks to complete complexion changes, contouring and extensions – hair, lash, eyebrow, nail, you name it!), Julia’s approach is more accessible. Not all of us want to have a photoshoot ready face at all times, for most of us a little bit of Kajal and gloss goes a long way, and Julia’s daily make-up makeovers are the perfect solution for those of us who like to keep it simple.

The Russian make-up artist gave a makeover to some of her clients, perfecting their daily make-up routine for them by using simple hacks, professional techniques, while also ensuring she highlights their best features, doesn’t add too many components or make them look older, and showcasing their natural beauty. Here are the before and after photos of her clients, the photos on the left is the make-up done by the clients themselves, and the photos on the right (the after shot) is when Julia, the expert, worked her make-up magic on the ladies. According to the captions (or their translations), Julia’s desire to help girls and use cosmetics correctly drove her to this experimentation, and after the girls have given Julia their inputs and idea about what they want to look like, she incorporates their feedback into the final look. So it’s actually what the girls wish to look like, and not just Julia’s vision.

In on the captions Julia wrote about how women have a skewed perception of their appearance, and the way they describe themselves won’t even resemble the person you see, but despite that Julia managed to give them what they needed, while some wanted an exact look, the others were more than happy to be Julia’s blank canvas. Check them out!

In the caption to this transformation, Julia wrote that she saw her clients eyebrows were drawn in very thick and dark and looked very unrealistic, she also realized that her client had smooth and even skin, which didn’t require the amount of foundation she has on her face, neither the dramatic eyeliner. The after image shows how using minimal makeup, Julia transformed the young girl making her look a lot younger and vibrant.

The Russian makeup artist only changed a few small details such as the shape of the eyebrows, thinner eyeliner and glossy lips for a plumper, younger appearance.

For the quirky young teen, Laiza, Julia wrote, “Laiza is 19 years old. She is incredibly cool. When I got a request from her, I didn’t have a single doubt about whether to work with her or not. We talked about life for a long time and about what makeup means for Laiza in general. I felt that I didn’t want to ‘break’ her and remake her, I understood her message, and I started to work.”

For this post, Julia wrote, “Frankly speaking, there was actually nothing to find fault in: her skin tone was correct and the lipstick was the perfect colour.” She went on to explain that since the wings of the eyeliner were pointing downwards, the client’s eyes looked droopy, however, some soft shading on the upper and lower lids took care of this.

Using some colour correctors, bright make-up and by simply tying the woman’s hair up, Julia took years off the woman’s face and made her look very vibrant. She wrote, “The first thing Elana said when she sat down on my makeup was, ‘I don’t get warm colours’. In her opinion, makeup in cold tones suits her the most, does not emphasize the redness of the skin and makes the face fresh.” She went on to clarify that Elana was only 29-years-old.

The client that Julia refers to as Nastya in her post went through the most transformation, Julia wrote how she likes to see if the girls will change their make-up habits after visiting her, and in Nastya’s case that’s just what happened. Nastya’s dark make-up and flat hair was switched in for light, rosy make-up that made her look younger and voluminous hair that added to dimension to her face.

For 24-year-old Maria pictured above, Julia wrote, “Maria is 24 years old and divorced. The conversation with her revealed that she almost doesn’t wear any makeup now and the ‘before’ pic shows her evening makeup rather than her day makeup. However, 6 months ago, Maria would wear this makeup in the afternoon. My task was to show my vision of what I thought her afternoon look should be.”

This was the first ever daily make-up transformation post that Julia had put up, reminiscing she wrote, “The first transformation that started it all. A lot of people accused me of using PhotoShop, however the video will confirm that I did not.”

Are you a make-up junkie and knew all these tricks? Or will you be using this the next time you put on some?

