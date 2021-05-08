Sell the Way You Buy: A Modern Approach To Sales That Actually Works (Even On You!)



While a Vice President at Salesforce, David Priemer had an epiphany: the very sales tactics his team was using were not working on him. While the company―and his entire profession―was acting with more than enough gusto, they lacked emotional awareness and empathy. Put simply: they were not selling the way they buy.

The truth is that, as buyers, we’re not often aware of the pathways and mechanisms by which we make purchasing decisions, and customers aren’t always sure about what they want or need. In Sell the Way You Buy, Priemer reveals scientifically supported methods of understanding your customer, identifying their needs, and moving them toward the right solution, all while avoiding the behaviors that make the average person dislike salespeople. Sell the Way You Buy is about much more than putting yourself in the customer’s shoes. It’s about learning how to ask questions, how to listen, how to tell a compelling brand story, and how to talk to customers in a human way that truly connects. In short: to sell the way you buy.