Senate Republicans to Push Ahead on Judges Over Democratic Objections

And Mr. Trump has agitated for the Senate to get back to work confirming his nominees, threatening this month that if it did not, he would use a never-before-invoked power to force Congress to adjourn so that he could fill government vacancies himself. (Mr. McConnell promptly issued a statement making it clear that would not happen, and saying that he had promised Mr. Trump he would work to confirm nominees who were “mission-critical to the Covid-19 pandemic.”)